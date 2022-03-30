Sports Column | John Homan: Let the trumpets sound, Pujols is back

By now, you've probably heard that Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals after nine-and-a half seasons with the LA Angels and a half season with the LA Dodgers.

One of the greatest players the game has ever seen from 2001 through 2011, the Cardinals won World Series titles in both 2006 and 2011 with Prince Albert leading the charge in the middle of the order. He batted over .300 and averaged over 30 home runs, 100 runs scored and 100 runs batted in during that time span.

Contract negotiations, however, went south in the winter of 2011, and Pujols, feeling disrespected by his beloved Cardinals, turned down an 11th-hour offer by Team DeWitt and bolted for the big money and lifetime contract offered by the Angels.

The hope was that Pujols would give something to the Angels that they had never enjoyed before - a world championship of their own.

But it never happened and Pujols eventually became the scapegoat - a $240 million albatross if you will.

The Dominican native did enjoy some pretty good years in Disneyland, but they were never on par with the excellent work he had done at the stadium by the arch.

His body began breaking down more regularly. Was he truly older than indicated on his birth certificate as some baseball insiders have speculated, or was it just simply a case of mounting injuries and the game getting too fast for a man on the wrong side of 30?

Pujols struggled to hit the slider from righthanded pitchers with each passing year, and finally was benched and then released by the Angels last season.

The Dodgers took a chance on Pujols, now in his early 40s, and spot played him, using him primarily against lefthanded pitchers and as a pinch hitter. The strategy paid dividends. Pujols slugged 17 home runs in what turned out to be a half season worth of at bats.

Now that he has re-signed with St. Louis for one last ride with good friends Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, can Pujols somehow be an impact player again with the Redbirds?

Will he be utilized by new manager Oliver Marmol in much the same manner as the Dodgers, or will he have an opportunity to win the starting spot as the team's full-time designated hitter?

It would appear that at least initially he will share DH responsibilities with newly acquired Corey Dickerson who swings the lumber from the left side of the plate.

This acquisition seems to have pleased the vast majority of Cardinals fans. A nostalgia-driven bunch, they delight in the idea of seeing their warrior back in town with the Birds on the Bat emblazoned on his jersey. They long for the days when Albert could flick his wrists and send the ball catapulting well over the outfield wall.

Cardinals fans know that if the game is on the line in the ninth inning, they would much prefer to see Albert in the box than Dickerson or anyone else. They still believe there is some magic left in that swing. And maybe there is.

But this is 2022, not 2011. Father Time can be ruthless.

Will fans continue to clap and cheer if Pujols strikes out far more than he delivers a big hit? We shall soon find out. Ticket sales have jumped dramatically since the announced return.

There are many followers of the team and baseball in general who believe DeWitt is simply taking advantage of Cardinals fans and their love for Pujols, knowing they will turn out in droves to get one final glimpse of the future Hall of Famer. Those fans hope to see El Hombre bash 21 home runs to reach the coveted 700 mark that only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth have reached.

Could DeWitt's money had been better spent on the acquisition of more starting pitching? After all, ace righthander Jack Flaherty is dealing with shoulder issues and it is not known how effective he will be this summer.

While legitimate, that argument is for another day. For now, the focus is on the "The Machine." He has returned to the Cardinals family. He will be welcomed back with open arms for now. But will the love last?

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

