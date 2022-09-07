Sports Column | John Homan: Murphysboro turns prep volleyball into a major event

Murphysboro High School really knows how to entertain an audience at volleyball matches. And not many do it better than Athletic Director Len Novara.

I had the pleasure of covering the Du Quoin at Murphysboro varsity contest Tuesday night - an exciting match won by Du Quoin in three sets - and there was plenty of upbeat music blaring over the sound system before the match, during timeouts, and even as the serve was leaving the player's hand.

In my spot at the scorer's table, I felt like I was attending a rock concert with some volleyball thrown in on the side. It was electric. If you weren't entertained, you may not have a pulse. About all that was missing were the mini fridges fully stocked with soft drinks and water as is the case in the football press box.

Something to consider for next year, perhaps.

Add in the fact that the house lights were turned out and a spotlight was on each of the Red Devils in the starting lineup during player introductions (an event that Novara solicited for a paid sponsorship) and it had the feel of a college basketball game. I wasn't sure if I was at Murphysboro High School or the SIU Banterra Center.

Speaking of athletic directors, I have spoken in past columns about how difficult a job it was and still is today for them to navigate COVID-19 protocols, and in many instances, be forced to reschedule games or even forfeit some at the last minute. And they are always on the prowl for game-day workers and officials. The work that they have done since March of 2020 goes well beyond their job description. They deserve our appreciation.

All the while, athletic directors continue to accommodate guys like me with the local media to help make our jobs easier, all in the name of promoting prep sports and recognizing the youth of our region.

I would like to publicly thank those men and women who week-after-week provide this reporter and radio broadcaster with all the necessary information so that I can do my job better.

Thank you, Len, for all you do promoting your athletic program at Murphysboro. Anytime I need a coach's cell or statistical information, I know I can count on you. And the same can be said for so many others I have come in contact with both past and present.

A few that I see and talk to moreso than others up to this point include Ryan Goodisky at Marion, Gwen Poore at Carbondale, Brett Diel at Carterville, Derek Beard at Du Quoin, Ryan Miller at Benton, Josh McCurren at Christopher, Angie Jilek, Josh Webb and now Brock Harris at West Frankfort, Greg Langley at Harrisburg, Greg Goodley at Eldorado, Bob Waggoner of Pinckneyville, Shaun Renth of Nashville, Todd Tripp at Goreville, Chip Basso at Sesser-Valier and Andrew Anderson and Stephanie Allen at Herrin.

All are top-notch people who have the kids' best interests at heart. I look forward to getting to know even more of our local ADs in the months ahead.

SALUKI SETBACK

It was painful to hear the pounding that SIU's football team took this past Saturday down in San Antonio, Texas as Incarnate Word steamrolled the Dawgs in the opener, 64-29. There is simply no excuse for that poor defensive performance.

I admire head coach Nick Hill for taking ownership in the loss, saying that he apparently did not have his team ready to play. That always sounds far better than throwing the players under the bus as some former coaches have done. That isn't to say that criticism isn't warranted in some instances, but when it comes to individual scrutiny, most of that needs to be done behind closed doors.

The Salukis will get a chance to redeem themselves when they play host to Southeast Missouri State Saturday evening. You hate to say this is a must-win game for the team in Week 2, but I would say it's about as close to a must-win as you can get to help restore some pride in the program and get people feeling a little better about the Dawgs' chances this fall.

SPEAKING OF THE DAWGS

How about local product Jake Baumgarte's performance? He was one of the few bright spots in Saturday's loss. The Herrin High grad made good on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder in his first-ever collegiate attempt.

The "Herrin Hammer," as he is nicknamed, is finally getting his chance to stand out after a great career turned in by another local product, the graduated Nico Gualdoni.