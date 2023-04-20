The only thing missing from the softball slugfest between Murphysboro and Herrin earlier this week was a live performance from The Bangles playing, “Manic Monday.”

For the record, the Red Devils won the River-to-River Conference Ohio Division game, 28-24, in eight innings.

That did not set a state record for most runs scored between two teams, but the nine home runs by both teams combined (six for Murphysboro and three by Herrin) most certainly did.

The 52 combined runs is tied for 13th-most all-time in Illinois.

Murphysboro’s six home runs is tied for 15th most. Their 28 hits is tied for 16th most all time.

And Sarah Cook’s three home runs for the Red Devils is tied for 11th best ever. The record is four. Cook finished 5-of-6 at the plate with six runs scored and five runs batted in.

Over a two-day 24-hour period, she had four homers and 12 RBIs with nine runs scored and five doubles.

Probably good enough to stay in the lineup.

Herrin gave a good account of itself, as well, knocking out 20 hits with junior slugger Jersey Summers leading the way with two home runs. Branson Hill had the other roundtripper.

Here is a breakdown on those players from each team who had multiple hits:

Murphysboro: Alexander 4-6; Cook 5-6; Fulmer 5-7, Cunningham 3-7, Smith 4-6; Powell 4-6; Svanda 3-6; Tuthill 2-6.

Herrin: H. Summers 4-6; Elliott 3-5; Smith 3-6; J. Summers 3-6; St. Peter 2-6; Hill 2-6.

Those who pitched in that game simply need to treat it like a Major League Baseball game played in Colorado. Sometimes, runs happen, and sometimes, they happen in bunches.

In case you were wondering, the game ran 3 hours, 18 minutes, so there was precious little daylight left when the game ended.

DIMINISHED SALUKIS

Two star players – Marcus Domask and Lance Jones – and two key role players – Dalton Banks and Foster Wonders – recently entered the portal and ended up with new places to call home.

Domask landed at the University of Illinois after a four-year career with the Dawgs; Jones went to Purdue; Banks chose Illinois State from the Missouri Valley Conference and Wonders went to Wisconsin-Green Bay.

That is a huge chunk out of the Saluki offense. So, the next question is… who is Saluki head coach Bryan Mullins going to find as replacements?

So far, nobody. The only news out of SIU’s camp is signing a new assistant coach, Jerrance Howard.

A veteran in the coaching world and known to be one of the nation's top recruiters, Howard comes to Southern Illinois after a year at the University of Texas where he was instrumental in signing the best transfer class in the nation for the Longhorns in 2021-22.

That season, he helped lead Texas to a 20-win season and its first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

So, what players might Howard, Mullins and the other Saluki coaches lure from the portal to Carbondale?

Will they sign any Logan players?

It should be interesting to see what transpires the next couple of weeks.