Sports Column | John Homan: Not all memories are good memories

I was browsing through some sports articles earlier this week and noticed a piece from United Press International dated Monday, Jan. 17, 1983.

My cheery disposition quickly turned sour as soon as I saw the headline.

Most Southern Illinoisans wouldn't have a clue what is significant about that date, but in Du Quoin, especially with residents of a certain age, it's a different story. That was the day that Darrell Anders died.

Anders was a gifted basketball player for the Indians. The 18-year-old center for the team was averaging a cool 30 points and 11 rebounds per game, among the state leaders in both categories, and was rated one of the top 50 players in all of Illinois by the Chicago Sun-Times.

And then the unthinkable happened.

The young man contracted spinal meningitis and entered Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon on Jan. 8. At some point thereafter, he lapsed into a coma and never regained consciousness, according to the report, passing away nine days after he first entered the hospital with the horrific disease.

I can't believe that next basketball season will mark the 40th anniversary of Anders' death. That is difficult to accept.

I remember Darrell well as I saw Du Quoin play a handful of times in the early 1980s. I was covering Black Diamond Conference athletics at the time and most of the boys basketball teams from the league at that time were sent to Du Quoin to compete in the postseason regional tournament.

Anders was silky smooth with his shot and a true beast in the paint. He was easily one of the five prep players I have ever had the privilege to watch play the game.

Anders had already accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee-Martin before he became ill. He was also the third-leading scorer in Du Quoin basketball history and had the opportunity to move up the charts had he stayed healthy.

I coached a lot of summer league baseball in those days and did some occasional umpiring.

For some reason, I was asked to work the plate of a game that Darrell pitched in at Du Quoin. Let me tell you, he could bring the heat and had good command of the strike zone. While I'm sure that basketball would have been his meal ticket for the future, I'm convinced he could have also been a standout college baseball player.

Almost Dwight Goodenesque.

About a month after Darrell's passing, the regional commenced at Du Quoin. It was almost surreal to be at the games that week. I remember cheerleaders walking the floor with a large quilt and spectators throwing much of their hard-earned cash onto that quilt to be donated to the family to help pay down medical expenses.

Later, Du Quoin school officials hit a home run by naming the gym in Darrell's honor - a lasting tribute to an extraordinary ballplayer and young person.

Thankfully, most of my sports memories from the 1980s are wondrous - filled with state championships, regular season battles to the finish, and some amazing athletes, especially in the sport of basketball.

Sadly, this was not one of those. This was not a story that ended well.

Darrell Anders was an enormous talent. No telling how wonderful his life would have been had he simply had the chance to live it. For those of us fortunate enough to see him play the game, we were the lucky ones.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com, 618-925-0563.

