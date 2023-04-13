It’s been common knowledge the last several years that finding game officials at high school and junior high sporting events is no easy task for athletic directors.

But there may be a bit of good news to report.

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement Tuesday night after its executive board met where it was announced that licensing fees for officials would be reduced in an attempt to attract more candidates.

One change approved by the board lowers the price for officials when registering to officiate or renewing a license in more than one sport.

Instead of paying $70 for a license in one sport; $20 for a second sport; and $15 for each additional sport, the state will now charge $70 for two sports and $10 for each additional sport.

The second change aims to attract more out-of-state officials to work contests in Illinois. The cost for an officiating license for those who reside in a state that borders Illinois will be lowered.

According to IHSA Associate Executive Director Kurt Gibson who oversees officials, the total number of IHSA officials has increased by nearly 1,000 licenses over the past year.

“We are encouraged by those gains, but also recognize that we cannot be content with them,” Gibson said. “We will continue to examine ways that we can improve the licensing process and provide greater support for the IHSA officiating community.”

But has this statewide increase impacted our region?

According to local school athletic directors, not so much yet.

“The pool is still pretty thin around here, although there are some new ones popping up,” said Zeigler-Royalton AD Page Kirkpatrick. “I wonder if most of the new ones are coming from the northern part of the state. It is still a big issue for ADs around here in most sports.”

Kirkpatrick said if he sees a new guy on the list, he will make an attempt to find that person some work to prove his or her worth as an official.

Massac County AD Patrick Clark said has not seen a noticeable change in the numbers yet.

"The last 12-to-18 months have been the most challenging in terms of finding, booking, and confirming officials, especially those with prior varsity experience," he said. "We've had to take some chances on officials I didn't know before booking in sports like volleyball, baseball, and softball."

Harrisburg AD Greg Langley said he has noticed a slight uptick in available officials.

“I feel it has made somewhat of a difference for underclassman games for us, but it still becomes difficult for varsity games (in terms of finding more experienced officials), especially if I have a varsity official cancel or get injured.”

Langley said finding an official with the same experience level is tough.

“I am sure adding more younger officials will make a difference eventually once they gain more experience,” he said.

Adding more officials to the mix, however, doesn’t always translate to better officiated games.

For some, the task is too difficult. The game is too fast for them. Some need at least a couple of years learning the ropes at a lower level before they can be trusted at varsity contests.

SALUKI SPRING GAME IS SATURDAY

If you’re into Saluki football, you won’t want to miss this Saturday’s annual spring game.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Saluki Stadium. The gates open at 10 a.m.

The game culminates 14 spring practices.

Season tickets will be available for purchase. Premium chairback seats will be tagged. Saluki Athletics is offering a special incentive on bleacher seating this Saturday, as well. Purchase a bleacher seat and a temporary chairback will be installed on your seat for the entire 2023 season – a $30 value. Season tickets start at $60.