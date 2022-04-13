Sports Column | John Homan: Offensive showcase was worth braving the cold

I suppose I have been colder when covering a ballgame. I just can't remember when.

With temperatures in the 40s and a stiff breeze blowing, it was most definitely two-coats weather at Murphysboro High School this past Friday evening as the Red Devils hosted the Lady Redbirds of West Frankfort in softball action.

I checked the calendar. Yep, it was April and not February.

To add insult to injury, both teams decided to swing the bats with authority when I would have much preferred three feeble swings and a quick trip to the dugout.

But then again, this story isn't supposed to be about my growing intolerance of subpar playing conditions, but rather an offensive showcase.

What I was treated to Friday was a complete disregard for the pitchers - hitters putting together an individual highlight reel if you will on how to strike a softball that should be mandatory viewing for all softball programs in the nation.

The two teams combined for a stunning 34 runs and 40 hits in a 6 1/2 inning game.

While I am accustomed to seeing pitchers dominate the sport to the tune of 1-0 and 2-1 outcomes that barely take over an hour to play, this slugfest took close to two-and-a-half hours to complete.

Two Redbirds - Makane Cass and Shelbie Arrington - had five hits apiece in a losing cause. Two Red Devils - Shelby Cook (grand slam) and Malorie Gill (three-run homer) - had four hits apiece.

And it's not like either team's starting pitcher was performing that poorly; it was simply a case of good hitters hitting well in all kinds of weather.

For the record, Murphysboro won the contest to improve to 3-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 9-3 overall. The Redbirds fell to 0-2 in the league and 5-6 overall. While the winning score was important, those attending the game may not remember a decade from now who won the contest, but rest assured, they will remember the barrage of hits.

In short, if you're a fan of offense, you left the ballpark giddy.

Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook not only has two talented daughters who play the game well (Sarah Cook is the younger daughter), but a team full of hitting talent.

If the Red Devils can get enough pitching once the weather warms up for good, they will indeed be a force to reckon with in the postseason. As for the Redbirds, they too have a bright future under the guidance of head coach Jim Piersol as only one starter in Friday's lineup was a senior. In fact, four of the starters were freshmen.

Kudos to the Redbirds for bringing a portable heater for their dugout. It allowed me the opportunity to avoid a trip to the emergency room.

STICKING WITH SOFTBALL

A day earlier, I watched a solid Carbondale Terriers ballclub dismantle a woeful Cahokia squad, 19-0 and 15-0, in a pair of South Seven Conference short games - again in almost nasty weather conditions.

Veteran head coach Kim Wheeler has much to boast about with this Terriers team. She has an outstanding junior pitcher in Kaylyn Grammer, who worked four perfect innings, striking out nine in the process to earn the victory. She also has some capable hitters, including Camryn Miller, who belted out three hits, and Emma Kellerman, who accounted for two base knocks and four RBIs. Grammer and Ciara Fulmer each collected two hits.

Carbondale improved to 9-3 with the doubleheader sweep before falling to a strong Tolono Unity team this past Saturday in Carterville.

That said, this Terriers outfit is a fun bunch to watch play. They can defend their positions in the field and run the bases extremely well. Like Murphysboro, they will be a tough out in the postseason.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

