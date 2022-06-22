Sports Column | John Homan: PBR at Rent One Park was a success

I didn't really know what to wear. I was going to my first bull riding show this past Saturday in Marion. Do you dress for comfort? Do you dress up like a cast member in "Oklahoma?"

After a quick browse of the closet, I found that I no longer own any skin-baring chaps, boots or spurs. I gave those up back in the seventies when I went through my Village People phase. I looked around some more. Nope, no 10-gallon hat. Crike! I mean, Shucks!

My wife offered up her precious straw hat that she wears when she is out tending to her flower garden, but after a quick ponder, I decided against it as it might distract the cowboys when I interview them in the baseball locker room before the show. And I was also a little concerned it might make the women attending the event a tad envious. After all, it is one heck of a straw hat.

After multiple wardrobe changes, I settled on jeans and dress shirt. Sadly, there would be no headwear or protective gear on this day.

Once I arrived, It was so strange, almost surreal to watch the action unfold in the middle of a baseball field. You expect to see bulls on a ranch or fairgrounds perhaps, but Rent One Park?

I could only imagine what Mike Pinto would have thought as manager of the Southern Illinois Miners for the previous 15 years. Would he have been appalled at the sight, or would he have embraced the spectacle?

Mike was no stranger to promotions. He was a visionary when it came to entertaining the masses. He had an ice rink built on the playing surface a few years ago as part of a winter wonderland at Rent One, so why not cowboys and bulls?

It was a sell-out crowd Saturday with over 5,000 Southern Illinoisans working on perfecting their best "Yee-Haw!" Kids were munching on hot dogs and ice cream, while adults were downing one beer after another in the hot sun like there was no tomorrow.

Event promoter Lance Yearby described the extravaganza as a slice of Americana. What is more American than cowboys riding bulls, he said. And maybe he was right.

I retreated to my upstairs perch where I had a great view of the proceedings.

Thirty-five brave souls mounted those snarling beasts in an effort to stay aboard for a full eight seconds.

As it turns out, not too many did. The bulls definitely dominated the competition. The vast majority of participants were quickly tossed airborne three-to-four seconds into the ride. Some didn't make it that long. The precious few who did last eight seconds qualified for the finals and a shot at the $10,000 cash prize.

For the record, Casey Coulter of Kirksville, Missouri won the competition. And congratulations to him, but I kept thinking of the interview I had with Brandon Davis of Cabot, Ark.

Brandon told me he has broken both clavicles, an arm and eye socket in his 10-plus years of riding bulls. I asked him if it was worth it - all the trauma to his body - and without hesitation he said yes. He described competing as a passion that burned deeply inside him and said that while he understands it makes no sense to others, he would have a difficult time letting go of the sport.

Marion's show was so successful that there is already talk of a repeat performance next year. If that happens, and if I go back to write a piece for The Southern, I can truthfully tell people that "it's not my first rodeo."

Football playoffs will remain the same

The Illinois High School Association has reversed course. Instead of ranking the 32 playoff teams in football for each classification (1-32), forcing 32 to play 1 in the opening round regardless of geography, nothing will change, at least this year. The playoff format remains as is with brackets broken down into two groups of 16 or four groups of eight.

In a perfect world, making such a change makes all the sense in the world, but ultimately, with gas prices soaring, travel costs had to be considered.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com, 618-925-0563.

