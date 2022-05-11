Sports Column | John Homan: Readers offer input on Ohio Division replacement

Last week's column on the River-to-River Conference and division changes certainly sparked some interest from readers and follow-up conversations.

To recap, an opening will exist in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference at the start of the 2023-24 school year due to the fact that West Frankfort and Benton have agreed to move to the Mississippi side of the conference and Carterville will move to the Ohio from the Mississippi.

It was confirmed to me last week that, for now, Salem has rejected an official offer from the league to join the Ohio, opting to stay in the Cahokia Conference.

What I didn't know before I wrote the piece was that Mount Carmel came pretty close to joining the league about two years ago.

Athletic Director Kyle Buss hammered that point home in a phone conversation I had with him. He said the Golden Aces came within a vote or two of being accepted. But when that didn't work out, Buss said Mount Carmel gladly accepted an invitation to join the Little Illini Conference. Most of the schools in that league are much closer in proximity than the schools making up the Ohio.

I said that Carbondale wouldn't necessarily be a bad fit because of a declining enrollment and geographic proximity, but Athletic Director Gwen Poore made it clear that the enrollment would be on the climb next year and that there was no known interest on Carbondale's part - that the Terriers were more than content to remain a member of the South Seven Conference.

I also said Fairfield might be a good fit as the Mules have been a dominant force in the Black Diamond Conference for several years now in football and boys basketball, in particular. But the word out of Fairfield is that they aren't looking to leave the Diamond anytime soon.

One reader said Eldorado, a member of the Black Diamond, might make a lot of sense because of its natural Saline County rivalry with Harrisburg. But lack of enrollment would make such a transition a difficult one. Same holds true for BDC members Johnston City and Carmi-White County.

Another reader said she hoped Breese Mater Dei would not be considered as was once speculated because of its ability to draw athletes from the Metro East and its general proximity.

Yet another reader brought up the idea of Marion ditching the South Seven and joining forces with the River-to-River. But the fact that Marion has a much larger enrollment than Ohio schools has pretty much ruled that idea out as did Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky, who said Marion has not been looking to leave.

So, is there a perfect fit?

What I think and what will actually happen are two different things. I think Salem and Fairfield would be especially good fits.

But... unless Salem has cause to change its mind, I would say the Ohio can expect to play with five league members in the fall of 2023 as opposed to the six in the Mississippi. That's no big deal except when it comes to football playoffs. The conference representative must have played at least five league games and that won't be the case in the Ohio.

BASEBALL NEWS

If you didn't catch it in an article I wrote for the paper last week about Rent One Park, new owners Shad Zimbro and Rodney Cabaness (who also own Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, Kokopelli Golf Course, and the former Illinois Centre Mall among other properties), are planning some major entertainment options for Southern Illinoisans both this summer and in the years to come.

And although bringing in a new professional team to replace the Miners is not in the picture, a college wooden-bat league team apparently is. Zimbro said the plan is to create a team that would include college-age players who are trying to be noticed by professional scouts and would join an existing wooden-bat league here in the Midwest. The team would be based in Marion and play its games next summer at Rent One Park.

So, if you are lamenting the fact there is no Miners baseball this summer, a team made up of college players might be the next best thing.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

