Sports Column | John Homan: Reflecting back on the Tornadoes of '82

I learned this week that some players, as well as one of the coaches from the Zeigler-Royalton High School football team that captured the region's first state championship in 1982, are planning a reunion at the Zeigler Eagles on Oct. 22.

The gathering, which is open to the public, will mark the 40th anniversary of the team's 7-6 title game victory over Walnut.

I would like to say that I remember much of that historical contest. Truth be told, I remember only bits and pieces. It was a dreary day for a game. It was cold and it had snowed lightly in Champaign the day before, which just happened to be Thanksgiving.

Z-R scored first and made the extra point. Walnut scored late in the game to pull within one. Electing to go for the two-point conversion, Walnut's quarterback rolled to the left.

Although it appeared as though he had a receiver open in the endzone, he chose to run the football and was knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line by Tornadoes' defensive back Mike Sanders.

Mike's cousin, All-Stater Matt Swalls, often grabbed the headlines, and deserved so. He was a phenomenal athlete, but Sanders wasn't too shabby himself. It was his day to shine on this biggest of stages for prep football in Illinois. He is the one who came through in the clutch.

The win put Z-R sports on the map and made head coach John DeNosky a household name in the region, at least for a while. Anytime you're the first-ever in anything, it's that much sweeter. Nobody will ever be able to take that away from him - first Southern Illinois coach to win a state football championship.

And he's still not in the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame, which is a shame. But that's another story.

As for me, I was a college kid in 1982, covering Z-R, a Black Diamond Conference team, for the Christopher Progress. It was one of only three state championship games I have witnessed as an active reporter.

In addition to this game, I covered the Herrin High School softball team for The Spokesman newspaper when the Tigers lost to Downer's Grove in 1993 in the infamous fence game. And I wrote the game story for The Progress and The Spokesman when Kerry Martin's Carterville Lions captured the football title in 1996.

I did watch the Herrin boys finish runner-up in overtime to Pleasant Plains in 2002 at Bradley's Carver Arena, but was working on the news side at the time for The Southern.

SALUKI HALL OF FAMERS

The 2022 slate of Saluki Hall of Famers was announced Wednesday. They include: Corky Abrams (Men's Basketball); Kerri Blaylock (Softball), Don DeNoon (Women's Track and Field and Cross Country); Elmer McDaniel (Football); Bob Roop (Wrestling); Derek Shelton (Baseball, currently the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates); Ed Thompson (Athletic Trainer); and Carisa Winters (Softball).

Just a quick take...two of the honorees are from Herrin.

Blaylock was a standout pitcher for the Tigers in the early 1980s before embarking on a long and successful career as a college coach with SIU, first as an assistant to Kay Brechtelsbauer, and then as a head coach. Her softball program is the only program in MVC history to reach five consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Blaylock is the all-time winningest coach in SIU school history and guided the softball program from 2000 to 2022. She posted a 751-413-1 overall record. She led the Salukis to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Winters pitched for the Tigers in the mid 1990s and enjoyed a brilliant four-year career pitching for the Salukis (1997-2000). She led the Missouri Valley Conference in ERA in 1998 and 2000 at 0.72; led the league in strikeouts three times; and is the school record holder for career strikeouts with 896, saves with 16, and strikeouts per seven innings at 8.96.

Winters was also a two-time All-Great Lakes Region selection and nine-time MVC Player of the Week. She allowed just four home runs in four seasons of pitching for the Dawgs.