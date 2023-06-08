As most every sports follower in Southern Illinois knows by now, veteran Saluki broadcaster Mike Reis announced last week that he had resigned his position with Learfield Sports and was stepping away from the business.

He will no longer be the play-by-play voice of the Salukis – a job that he held for 44 years.

That’s an astonishing number of years to work the same gig. It covers all my adult life and a small portion of my youth.

For the record, Reis began working part-time as a sports broadcaster for WCIL Radio in Carbondale in 1976 and became full-time in 1978, the year he graduated from SIU’s Radio-TV program. Reis finished with 501 Saluki football broadcasts to go along with 1,325 basketball broadcasts.

He was inducted into the SIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. A year later, he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He also won Illinois Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

When I attended Carbondale High School in the late 1970s, Reis was wrapping up his college broadcasting career at SIU and was about to embark on his paid professional career with WCIL Radio.

Like so many others in Southern Illinois, I have some great memories of Reis calling ballgames on the radio.

Although he is only a few years older than me, Reis always seemed much older simply because his command of the broadcast seemed effortless at times. It was what you would expect of some guy who had been calling games for a couple of decades, not some young pup fresh out of college.

I remember him calling Saluki basketball as far back as 1979 when Larry Bird and Indiana State hooked up with SIU in some epic battles.

I remember listening to all the games during the 1983 national championship football season, which was one of my favorite years because I was a senior at SIU that season.

If the room is quiet, I can still hear Reis' voice echoing throughout the concourse of McAndrew Stadium and SIU Arena.

There were many other wonderful moments etched in my mind, mostly in men’s basketball. Winning three consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles in the mid 1990s under Rich Herrin; the NCAA Tournament runs under Bruce Weber; the big upset at home over the Indiana Hoosiers; the battles with Creighton and Wichita State every year… there are so many.

And while football and basketball games seem to resonate with us fans the most, Reis may have shined the brightest when calling Saluki baseball games.

It seemed to be his wheelhouse sport to broadcast. To me, he was much like listening to Jack Buck with the Cardinals. You came to appreciate the tone of his voice, the knowledge of the game, and the interviews in which parts of the game were dissected.

A Saluki Hall of Famer in every sense of the word, Reis’ presence at games will most definitely be missed. His voice comforting, much like your favorite pair of shoes or living room recliner; you felt all was right with the world when you heard his play-by-play.

The same can’t be said for everyone. Few possess the knowledge. Few do the required prep work to make educated commentary. Few paint the picture the way Reis did all those years.

I don’t think I’ve ever publicly thanked Reis for the work that he has done over the years – the joy that he brought to thousands, myself included, with his broadcasts.

For me, there was just something special about turning on the radio and hearing a great call of a game. You may be miles away from the game, yet you feel you are right there.

Thank you, Mike. We will miss you more than you can imagine.