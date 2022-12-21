Sports Column | John Homan: Remembering a holiday tournament 'oops'

Way back in the good old days - the mid 1980s is what qualifies for me - I made annual three-day visits to the Carbondale Holiday Tournament.

And although I enjoyed other tournaments, this one was my favorite. What's not to like about watching hoops all day long inside a college venue?

In the early days of the tournament, there were many large-enrollment schools from the Chicago area that participated in the tourney - both public and private. By the time the '80s rolled around, there were fewer Chicago schools and a growing number of local schools in an attempt to boost attendance.

Pinckneyville, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro, West Frankfort, Carterville, Cairo, Zeigler-Royalton, Du Quoin, Meridian, and Christopher all spent time in Carbondale during that time period as I recall.

As a young media representative for a small weekly newspaper that served Franklin and Williamson counties, I couldn't wait to get my hands on those Terriers media passes. Sometimes, they came shaped like a terrier dog.

That pass was like a Christmas present for me. It included parking access behind SIU Arena - now known as the Banterra Center - and a chair seat on the floor in addition to free visits to the hospitality room.

Back then, of course, there were no cellphones or laptop computers. Just notebooks, pens, and programs.

And when not covering a local team, I ventured up to the upper concourse where I could get in on a dollar pool in which you predicted the total points for the next game. Toward the end of games, anyone who had a shot at winning was pulling for someone to make a free throw or miss one in the hope of pocketing $30 or so.

I remember winning once in like three years. It was enough to keep me coming back.

It was also neat to walk around the facility and see some of the former photos and news articles associated with teams and players from past Carbondale Holiday Tournaments.

I usually didn't go to the games by myself. One of my travelling companions was one of my summer league baseball players, Jim Townsend (Z-R Class of '87).

Jim and I wanted to make sure that we got to Carbondale plenty early to see the 9 a.m. game in December of '85. We usually stayed for at least two sessions and sometimes didn't return home from Carbondale until late in the evening.

Our ritual was to grab breakfast in Carbondale at Shoney's, one of my all-time favorite restaurants located across the highway from the University Mall. I think Carbondale may have had the only Southern Illinois Shoney's franchise, and what we liked about it was that it hosted a breakfast buffet.

So, after filling up with plenty of eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and hash brown potatoes, we drove the extra two miles to the SIU Arena to see the first day of the tournament.

We knew there wouldn't be much of a crowd for the early-morning game. We arrived about 8:30 a.m. and made our way to press row. No teams on the floor was a surprise to us and most certainly caught our attention. No fans in the stands was even a bigger red flag.

It turns out that we were a full day early. The tourney started on the 27th instead of the 26th.

Same as this year, I might add.

While it was a waste of gas, the visit to Shoney's at least softened the blow. We, of course, repeated our ritual the next day and were treated to some outstanding basketball action.

Ah, the good, old days.