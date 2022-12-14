Sports Column: John Homan | Remembering old Saluki teams and players

I'm not quite old enough to remember SIU winning the national championship in men's basketball in 1967.

But I do remember my dad telling me that he taught Saluki standout Walt Frazier in English at Southern and I therefore became a huge fan when Walt became better known as "Clyde" when playing for the New York Knicks a couple of years later.

Isn't it amazing how some of our fondest memories in athletics and life in general can be some of the oldest?

I've spoken before about watching SIU football as a teen, including sitting by myself on the student side in a driving rain in the game with Northern Illinois and how Saluki running back Andre Herrera rushed for over 300 yards that day.

I remember Arthur "Slingshot" Williams throwing deep to Kevin House, who would go on to enjoy a successful career at wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As stated before, I also remember the sad day at McAndrew Stadium when Mark Hemphill was paralyzed when diving for a fumble.

And I remember the national championship season of 1983 and how the Dawgs used a superior defense and good enough offense en route to the title.

While those memories are etched permanently in my psyche, I believe my memories of Saluki basketball are even more vivid.

Again, the 1970s were a special time for me as a Saluki fan.

I remember the early days of Joe C. Meriweather, the 6-foot-11 center, leaping high above the square on the backboard to yank down a rebound.

I remember guys like Dennis Shidler - older brother of Jay Shidler from Lawrenceville - handling the basketball and playing sticky man-to-man defense. I remember Tim Ricci, the shooter from West Frankfort. I remember guards like Perry Hines and Shag Nixon, and Carbondale post player, Mel Hughlett.

I especially remember Corky Abrams, Wayne Abrams and the incomparable Mike Glenn.

The 1977 SIU team resulted in a Sweet 16 appearance. Has SIU ever had a shooter before or since that rivaled Glenn, a Georgia native with a silky smooth shooting touch, who would later be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks?

I highly doubt it.

And that was before the 3-point line went into effect. Had there been one when he played, he would have an extra 400 or 500 points. Still, it was a treat to watch Wayne shoot the ball in warm-ups, draining 20-footer after 20-footer from every angle imaginable.

I remember Corky scoring down in the low post, and even today, ranked as one of the best percentage shooters in school history. I also remember Wayne Abrams - the Rubber Band Man - who directed the offense from the point. He was a magician with the basketball, could carve up a defense with his drives to the basket, and was a decent shooter despite a shot that was more line drive than arc.

I remember the big win over Indiana State, led by Larry Bird, and the tough-luck loss to the Sycamores the next year when they were nationally ranked.

I remember the late, great Paul Lambert coaching from the sidelines and then others that followed him in leaner times like Joe Gottfried (31-50 in three seasons, 1979 through '81) and Allen Van Winkle for four years (49-62 through 1985).

But then Rich Herrin came to the rescue and the Salukis became relevant again in a relatively short amount of time (225-174 in 13 seasons).

I have many great memories of Saluki basketball from the 1980s, '90s, 2000s and beyond, but the seventies, at least for me, were special.

SPEAKING OF THE DAWGS

The SIU men are off to a 7-4 start (1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference). The loss at home to Indiana State was a tough pill to swallow, but there is a lot of basketball to be played in the league. The Salukis will simply have to find a win on the road where they will not be favored to cancel out that home loss.

I think Bryan Mullins' crew is due for a run at a league title and may even have a shot at winning the MVC Tourney in St. Louis this March. It would be nice to see Southern winning championships again. It's been too long since that was the case.

VOLS ON FIRE

The John A. Logan College men's team is ranked eighth in the nation with a 10-2 overall record. Logan has been obliterating its opponents, but is scheduled to face a national powerhouse in Vincennes Wednesday night. The Vols also host a strong Three Rivers, Missouri team at 3 p.m. Saturday before taking nearly a month off for the holiday break.

Former Harrisburg standout and SIU starting guard Tyler Smithpeters has enjoyed a solid first year as head coach.