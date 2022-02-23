Sports Column | John Homan: Returning to a familiar role

Hello, Southern Illinois. For those of you who don't know me, my name is John Homan. I'm the new old face of the newspaper.

I am a native of the region, having spent time in Zeigler, Harrisburg, Fairfield and Carbondale in my youth. I graduated from CCHS in 1978 and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism from SIUC in 1984.

I was actually one of those lucky ones who got to witness the Salukis' drive to a national championship in football in 1983.

I moved to Herrin in 1987 and have lived there ever since. I have worked as a reporter and editor at several area newspapers since college - Christopher, Herrin, West Frankfort, Marion, Harrisburg and Du Quoin - some of which are no longer in operation. My longest stint was in Herrin, where I served for 12 years as news and sports editor for a weekly publication there.

When not busy with newspaper work, I have spent the last 20-plus years as a public address announcer at sporting events at Herrin High School and worked as the official scorer for Southern Illinois Miners for 13 years.

In 2001, I began my first tour of duty with The Southern Illinoisan. I was a Williamson County news reporter and later an editor of The Southern Business Journal. I also served on the editorial board for the paper for a period of time. I left The Southern at the end of 2008 to pursue a media coordinator and sports information position at John A. Logan College. I was with the college for about eight years before massive layoffs in 2016.

After one additional news and sports editor's job for a local publication group, I began serving as a substitute teacher in Herrin and West Frankfort and have been a sports contributor for The Southern. The only difference now is that I am no longer a freelancer, but rather a part-time employee.

I relish the opportunity to enhance The Southern's prep sports coverage - partly through event coverage and partly through feature and column writing.

Now, back to business.

MLB LOCKOUT

What's your take on stalled talks between the Major League Baseball Players Association and owners? Are you angry like me? Are you sad? Do you even care? Is it as simple as millionaires arguing with billionaires and waiting to see which group blinks first?

There was a stoppage in baseball in the early 1990s and it took quite a while before the game recovered. In fact, it took an epic home run race between St. Louis' Mark McGwire and Chicago's Sammy Sosa to get fan excitement back in the game. Both ended up breaking Roger Maris' single-season record of 61 homers. McGwire actually reached 70 dingers on the last day of the season. But the cloud of steroid use by each has tainted that magical season and kept both sluggers out of the Hall of Fame.

I would hope that there will not be a repeat of said work stoppage. Whereas baseball was once this nation's pastime, it is no longer. MLB has to fight to stay relevant these days with the NFL's ever-increasing popularity. And then there's also college football, college and pro basketball, hockey, soccer, video games and social media to contend with.

In short, there are far too many distractions for men and women of all ages these days. The last thing MLB needs is fan apathy to set in. I think some of it may have already begun with the length of today's games and the distinct lack of exciting plays. People have shorter attention spans and few will watch a three-hour baseball game from beginning to end, especially if there is a plethora of strikeouts and walks.

Too much of today's game revolves around the home run. There are precious few bunts for base hits. You never see a suicide squeeze bunt. The hit-and-run is rare and stolen base even rarer. The game has most definitely changed, and I would say not for the better.

Please feel free to email me with story ideas at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0