Sports Column | John Homan: Returning to its rightful owner

Sometimes, if you're lucky, cool stories fall into your lap. That's what happened to me this week when I learned about some long-forgotten baseball hardware being located. This story centers around the Lutz family, once a prominent name in Carbondale.

Larry Lutz (Class of 1969) is one of 14 former Carbondale Terriers who will be inducted into the school's sports hall of fame Aug. 27 at the Carbondale Civic Center. And although Lutz is being honored for his accomplishments at CCHS in football and wrestling, he will have much more than that to talk about when he gets together with fellow inductees and friends in a couple of weeks.

His story is about the recovery of missing items from his parents' home in Florida. Larry's father, the late Joe Lutz, was a former SIU head baseball coach in the 1960s (1966-69) when the Salukis first enjoyed a tremendous amount of success on a national stage.

Lutz was the bridge if you will from Abe Martin to Itchy Jones.

In just his third season with the Salukis in 1968, Lutz led the Dawgs to a second-place finish at the newly created College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Salukis fell 4-3 in the title game to the University of Southern California when a pinch hitter for the Trojans delivered a two-out, two-RBI, ninth-inning triple off Skip Pitlock to erase a 3-2 deficit and snatch a national title from the Maroon and White.

Despite the hard-luck loss, Lutz was later named Coach of the Year. A year later (1969), the Salukis were nearly as successful on the ball diamond, ranked No. 1 in the nation throughout most of the regular season. But after winning its second straight district championship to advance to the World Series, SIU dropped both of its Series games and was eliminated.

That's the beauty of baseball. The best team doesn't always win.

Lutz would then hire Jones to replace him after accepting a coaching gig with the Cleveland Indians organization.

So, back to the cool story part.

When Larry's mother, Jane, was moved into an assisted living facility, the family did a detailed cleanup of the homestead and it was then that four trophies were located in storage. There were two district championship trophies from 1968 and 1969; the second-place World Series trophy; and the Coach of the Year trophy.

These old relics may not be as exciting as finding a mint condition Honus Wagner rookie card worth millions, but to SIU baseball fans, they're much more valuable.

Lutz said that the with the help of an old family friend from Carbondale, Todd Given, arrangements are being made to donate the hardware to the SIU Athletic Department. Head coach Lance Rhodes is expected to receive the handoff from Lutz when he comes into town in a couple of weeks.

"SIU is the rightful home for these trophies," Lutz said. "It's a lot better to go there than to be collecting dust here with me."

MORE SALUKI BASEBALL MEMORIES

My earliest recollection of watching the Dawgs play was in 1973 when Dave Winfield with the University of Minnesota came to SIU on a sunny, yet windy day. My grandfather, who played professionally in the Cardinals organization and was a pro scout for a period of time, had told me about Winfield's baseball skill.

We both wanted to see just how good he really was in person. He didn't disappoint. Winfield had immense power as a hitter and also pitched for the Golden Gophers. In fact, he was such a great athlete that he was drafted not only by the San Diego Padres in '73, but also by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA draft, the Utah Stars in the ABA draft, and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL draft.

Winfield ultimately chose baseball over the other sports. Based on his Hall of Fame induction, I would say he made the right choice.