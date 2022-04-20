Sports Column | John Homan: River-to-River Conference still going strong 28 years later

It seems like only yesterday, but the fact of the matter is that it's been more than 28 years since Benton, West Frankfort, Harrisburg and Herrin withdrew from the South Seven Conference and joined forces with Massac County and Murphysboro to form the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Six other schools formed the Mississippi Division of the conference, including Pinckneyville, Nashville, Sparta, Anna-Jonesboro, Chester and Du Quoin.

Carterville was still a member of the Black Diamond Conference at the time and would later replace Chester in the Mississippi, which moved to the Black Diamond Conference before later transferring to the Cahokia Conference.

So, exactly how have things played out for the four Ohio Division schools since that momentous decision to break ranks with the South Seven at the start of the 1993-94 school year?

Overall, fairly well.

New rivalries were formed when the quartet began regularly competing against Murphysboro and Massac County. But the old rivalries are still there, too, if not as intense as before.

Whereas Herrin battled Marion for bragging rights in Williamson County for several decades when members of the South Seven, that rivalry took a hit when Herrin departed the league. The two teams only play one regular season game now in basketball (not counting tournaments) rather than two, and did not play one another in football at all for a decade. This school year, the rivalry on the gridiron was reborn.

Benton and West Frankfort have always been rivals in Franklin County and that did not change by switching leagues. Harrisburg's greatest rival is fellow Saline County school, Eldorado, and so again, that rivalry did not change when the Bulldogs switched from the South Seven to the River-to-River.

The four schools that remained in the South Seven Conference - Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia - were forced to forge new rivalries, as well, with league newcomers Cahokia and Belleville Althoff, while still attempting to keep their more traditional rivalries.

In Jackson County, for example, Murphysboro and Carbondale still compete against one another in a rivalry that has spanned multiple decades.

The Mount Vernon-Centralia rivalry is a longstanding one, as well, and nothing changed despite the shake-up of the league.

The most recent development within the River-to-River is, that beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, West Frankfort and Benton will shift from the Ohio to the Mississippi and Carterville will slide over to the Ohio from the Mississippi. That leaves one vacancy in the Ohio to fill.

There were discussions that touched on both Mount Carmel and Breese Mater Dei, but those ended rather abruptly. The idea of adding a smaller Catholic school - Alton Marquette - was bandied about this school year, but never did gain traction.

There is also the possibility that Salem, located about 20 miles north of Mount Vernon, could be interested in moving from the Cahokia Conference. From an enrollment and competition standpoint, it would be a good fit in the Ohio. It remains unclear at this point, however, just how interested Salem school officials may be with the idea of moving, if at all.

What I do know is this - because schools must schedule games a year or more in advance - any school considering a move to the Ohio Division of the River-to-River, would need to notify those member schools in its current conference of its decision to move sooner than later.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

