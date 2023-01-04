Sports Column | John Homan: Santana has chance to leave lasting mark as manager

The Southern Illinois Prospect League summer baseball team at Rent One Park in Marion has its new leader. It was announced Tuesday that longtime Miners assistant coach and former player, Ralph Santana, will be the team's first field manager.

Santana will not be coaching pros as he was with the Miners. He will be coaching college players who may have aspirations of playing professional baseball after college.

And Santana works well with young people, which makes him a good choice to lead the team this inaugural season. He has been a baseball and softball hitting and fielding instructor for kids of all ages for years.

In addition to serving as field manager for the as of yet unnamed Southern Illinois summer league team, Santana will serve as general manager and pro instructor for SI Elite, a baseball and softball training academy in Marion.

"I am very happy for Ralph," said former Miners Manager and CEO Mike Pinto. "He was among the first players I brought over for the Miners (2007). Ralph brought talent and leadership to the field in his first year with us. Over all the years that he played and coached for me, and then being a spring training instructor with us, he has become family to me."

Pinto said the managing position for the college wooden-bat league team in Southern Illinois is a great opportunity for Santana.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Ralph and his family to remain in Southern Illinois, and I know he is anxious to begin what will be his biggest challenge in the months ahead. This is an exciting time for him."

It was also learned that the team's nickname and logo will be revealed next month. Is it too late for "Santana's Helpers." "The Santana Winds," or "Ralph's Wrecking Crew?"

ENROLLMENT UPDATE

The Illinois High School Association has released the latest enrollment figures and there were a couple of surprises. Herrin, with an enrollment of 670, will remain in Class 3A the next two years. School officials had thought they would drop to 2A.

Carterville, with an enrollment of 633, will move up to Class 3A for the first time in school history. The cutoff between 2A and 3A is an enrollment of 629.1.

Why the one-tenth?

Breese Central is certainly happy about that one-tenth as it has an enrollment of 629. They will remain Class 2A for the next two years.

For comparison sake, no River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division teams are anywhere close to the 2A cutoff.

Murphysboro, from the Ohio, will continue to be one of the larger schools in 2A at 575. Harrisburg is at 553. Massac County is at 551. Benton is at 541 and West Frankfort's enrollment has dropped to 437.

In the South Seven, Marion is the largest Class 3A school with an enrollment of 1,134. Mount Vernon checks in at 1,104. Carbondale has 940 students and Centralia 851.

It should also be noted that the enrollment range for 2A is from 273 through 629.1 - a difference of 356.1 students. However, the enrollment range for 3A is from 629.1 to 1,511 - a difference of 882.

PROPS TO LOCAL COLLEGES

Congratulations to the John A. Logan College men's basketball team on moving up to No. 7 in the national rankings. The Volunteers are 11-2 and winners of nine straight. Logan plays host to Three Rivers, Mo. Thursday evening.

The SIU men's basketball team is playing some good basketball, as well. The Salukis have won six straight and now stand 11-4 overall. They were scheduled to host Drake Wednesday night at the Banterra Center and will travel to Northern Iowa for a Saturday afternoon game.