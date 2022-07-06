Sports Column | John Homan: Sesser-Valier's Heiman was another tragic hoops story

Without any Southern Illinois Miners baseball this summer and with high school football and other fall sports still several weeks away, there is precious little going on in the world of sports to talk about in the region.

Last week in this space, I reflected upon my memories of the late, great Darrell Anders of Du Quoin and how next January will mark the 40th anniversary of his untimely death.

I was pleasantly surprised to find my story shared dozens of times on social media outlets, indicating that Darrell was and is still remembered rather fondly in these parts. And not just by Du Quoin residents.

So, I thought I would stay on my somber nostalgia kick and talk this week about one other young man who had the life snuffed out of him far too soon so many years ago.

He was no Darrell Anders talent-wise, but he was a very fine high school player within the Black Diamond Conference for veteran Sesser-Valier head coach Ron Van Horn.

Jason Heiman played basketball for the Red Devils in the mid 1980s.

Heiman was not a physical player in the paint, but rather an above-average shooter from the perimeter before there was a 3-point line. He could light it up if not defended well.

A senior, Heiman was in a car accident just prior to a holiday basketball tournament in 1986, and eventually died from the injuries sustained.

I saw Jason play a handful of times in that decade as, once again, the BDC was my beat for a Christopher-based newspaper. I remember driving up to Mount Vernon to cover the Red Devils in a four-team tournament that also included Kankakee and Granite City.

I remember interviewing Van Horn and him saying how difficult it was for the team to move forward without Jason.

Van Horn said it was discussed whether or not Sesser-Valier would play at the tournament following the accident, but play on the Red Devils did with heavy hearts.

"Jason was a tremendous athlete. He had good quickness, could shoot, and was highly intelligent," Van Horn said Wednesday. "And you couldn't have asked for a better teammate."

Van Horn said he wasn't sure the team should play at the tournament.

"It was a tough time for all of us and I wasn't sure our kids could handle it, but Jason's parents - Jim and Carla - said that Jason would have wanted us to play, so we did. And to the kids' credit, they played very well."

If memory serves, a few other players on that Red Devils team included Courtney Mygatt, Jimmy Boles, Brian Dorris and Tim Sample.

Jason's nephew, Chase Heiman, was a member of last year's Sesser-Valier basketball squad.

Thankfully, there aren't an abundance of stories like Anders and Heiman for me to reflect upon, but I think that it's important to remember the good times even all these years later, which is basketball when talking about those two young men.