Sports Column | John Homan: SIU football had win stripped away, Carterville continues to roar

Is SIU's defense weak?

Well ... based on two weeks of games, absolutely! What other conclusion can be reached when allowing 98 points and over 800 passing yards? That's far worse than most Saluki fans envisioned from a team many thought was playoff bound this fall and could even contend for a national title.

Now, the question is: Is it even realistic to expect a winning season?

And if dropping games to Incarnate Word and Southeast Missouri State University weren't distasteful enough, the road to victory does not get any less perilous this Saturday when the Dawgs travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern University, an FBS school.

Back to the home loss against SEMO, while it is certainly on the defense for allowing the Redhawks to drive downfield and score the go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds left, the defense doesn't deserve all the blame. I am not one to roast officials in any sport. It's an incredibly difficult job that they do, and although they get compensated fairly well for the most part, the abuse that gets heaped upon them is not only unnecessary, but ridiculous.

That said, there are some instances when an official needs to be called out. Twice, one of the referees flagged an SIU defensive back for pass interference on fourth down.

Now, that would be tolerable if the defensive player in question were holding on to the receiver like a drowning man to a life raft or if he had hammered the receiver before the ball got to him. As fans, we would just write that off as a senseless action by the defender.

But in these two cases, neither appeared to be evident. There was minimal contact at the start of each fourth-down play and no apparent contact as the pass plays progressed, Both times the pass was wide of the mark.

You just don't make that call on fourth down with the game on the line ... well, really any down, but especially fourth down, unless there is overwhelming evidence of interference.

There was not.

It was almost as if the official was intentionally looking for something to call that wasn't there.

To his credit, SIU head coach Nick Hill did not make the two calls that ultimately decided the game the focus of his postgame commentary. He knows that the defense still allowed SEMO to move the ball downfield into scoring position after Southern had retaken the lead late.

And Nick does not want his team to use the officiating as an excuse for losing the game. It sets the wrong tone.

Fair enough. So, allow me to say what had to be front and center in Nick's mind that went unsaid. The Salukis had a win taken away from them. It happens sometimes in sports. And it happened Saturday at Saluki Stadium.

LIONS ROAR

I vastly underestimated Carterville's ability to put points on the board against a quality opponent. In fact, in my weekly picks of games in our region, I chose Murphysboro to win last Friday.

Boy, was I wrong.

Coach Brett Diel's Lions unleashed a blistering attack on the Red Devils, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first period en route to a 49-28 intraconference victory. Altogether, the offense amassed over 400 yards in rushing and passing.

Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel accounted for five touchdowns and completed 11-of-15 passes for 120 yards. Fellow senior, Bryce Smith, galloped for 226 yards on 26 carries as the Lions completely controlled both lines of scrimmage.

I won't underestimate the Lions again this season. They have proven to me - that through three weeks of the football season - they are the best team in Southern Illinois. Period!