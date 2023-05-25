Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I have seen well over 100 combined boys and girls track meets in my 40-plus years of sports coverage.

And in all those years, I have never seen such a plethora of talent on full display as we have here today in Southern Illinois.

Tatum David of Olney won both the 1600 meters and 3200 meters at the state meet this past weekend in Class 2A. Her times are not only the best in Illinois, but among the very best in the nation.

I saw her run at the Herrin Invitational, where she recorded her fastest time in the 3200 and then again at Charleston on Saturday. She will compete for the University of Virginia next year and I would be shocked if she is not a future Olympian in one or more distance events.

Simply put, she is phenomenal.

And although Olney may be on the fringe of Southern Illinois, there are other athletes closer to home who are almost as electric.

Gavin Genisio of Benton is running the 1600 meters consistently under 4 minutes, 10 seconds, and is inching closer and closer to that magical four-minute barrier. He won the sectional rather easily last week at Salem to qualify for state, but he will be pushed by Columbia’s Ethan Hogan.

Marion's Dylon Nalley is another sensational distance runner. Both Nalley and Genisio won a state championship in their respective classes of cross country last fall. Now, both are embarking on going for gold in track – Genisio in the 1600 and Nalley in the 3200.

These are not just good runners., but rather great runners.

And while I am talking about great distance runners, how about the performance Ahry Comer of Pope County put on at the state meet last weekend? She won both the 400 and 800 meters and followed up with a fourth-place finish in the 1600 meters. She scratched out of the 3200 meters, or she likely would have placed in that event, too.

All three of these gifted athletes are juniors. I strongly urge any sports-minded soul in our region to get out to the track next year so that you can say that you saw Genisio, Nalley, and Comer when they were competing in high school.

The other once-in-a-generation talent worth noting is Herrin sprinter Chris Nelson. This kid is breaking records left and right. He won the state championship in the 100 meters last year as a freshman.

A freshman beating sophomores, juniors and seniors.

This year, he has picked up where he left off and is getting stronger. He won the sectional meet at Salem in both the 100 and 200 and anchored the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter relays, all of which placed first for the Tigers.

Herrin will be one of the favorites to win each event he is a participant in.

Nelson ran the 100 in a personal-best 10.6 seconds and the 200 in 21.6 seconds last week. Both times are school records.

I didn’t think I would ever see a better all-around sprinter than Christopher’s Phil Steinmetz from the early-to-mid 1980s, but I finally have.

And because Nelson hogs the headlines, sophomore classmate, Kyrese Lukens, sometimes gets snubbed.

Lukens is more than a pass-catching wide receiver – more than an All-South point guard on a winning basketball team. He is a tremendous athlete. He, too, has broken 11 seconds over 100 meters and is now running in the low 22s in the 200 meters. He finished second to Nelson at the sectional in both events.

Lukens’ misfortune is simply coming along at a time when Nelson – at least for now – is a couple of ticks faster.

But Lukens keeps pushing himself to be better and he is giving Nelson all he wants in most meets.

It should be fun to see this weekend’s state meet. Genisio, Nalley, Nelson and Lukens are all worth the price of admission.