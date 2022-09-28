Sports Column | John Homan: Southern Illinois hasn't brought home a football state title in a while

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that this fall marks the 40th anniversary of Zeigler-Royalton's state championship in football (1982). It was the first football title in Southern Illinois history. The Tornadoes bested Walnut in the grand finale, 7-6.

That said, do you know which local team won the next state championship? Moreover, do you know how many local schools own state titles in football? Or who has the most state final appearances?

The number of state championships earned by Southern Illinois teams is six. The school with the most championship game appearances is Du Quoin with seven, as well as most first-place finishes with two.

Anna-Jonesboro followed Z-R in 1984. Coach Milton Jung and the Wildcats opened the Class 3A postseason with a win over Johnston City, 18-6. They followed up with a 13-6 win over Du Quoin in the quarterfinals, and a 40-7 thrashing of Pittsfield in the semifinals.

That set the stage for the title game. A-J won a close match with Ottawa Marquette, 24-22. In those days, you only had to win four playoff games to earn a title rather than five as is the case today.

The 1988 Du Quoin Indians, under the direction of Coach Al Martin, were the third team from the region to bring a trophy home, also in Class 3A.

The Tribe opened with a 48-13 win over Hillsboro and followed up with a victory over Breese Central in the second round, 28-14.

In the quarterfinals, Du Quoin squeaked past Harrisburg by one score at 15-7 and then shut out Knoxville in the semifinals, 21-0.

In the championship bout, the Indians blew past Herscher, 25-13.

Du Quoin, again coached by Al Martin, repeated the feat in 1992 in Class 3A.

The Tribe opened the playoffs with a 22-0 blanking of Mount Carmel and followed up with a 28-14 win over Johnston City in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, Du Quoin blasted Breese Mater Dei, 49-21, and sneaked past Robinson in the semifinals at Du Quoin, 15-14.

In the championship tilt, the Indians came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Marengo, 14-10. That '92 DHS team was recently recognized by the school district prior to a home game with Harrisburg, marking the 30th anniversary of the accomplishment.

The fifth Southern Illinois team to win a football championship was the Carterville Lions in Class 3A in 1996.

The Lions, led then by head coach Kerry Martin, the boys from west Williamson County beat Herrin in the opening round, 24-12, and followed up with a 23-21 thriller at Murphysboro.

In the quarterfinals match, the Lions rolled past Massac County, 31-8, and then came from behind in the semifinals to beat Du Quoin, 28-21, in overtime.

Carterville trailed by two touchdowns at the half. I'm not sure I have ever seen a larger crowd at a high school football game. If memory serves, I believe the winning ticket for a 50/50 raffle was something like $3,000. Simply stunning.

In the championship game, Carterville survived Spring Valley Hall, 23-20, in a driving rainstorm.

Next up with a championship trophy was the Harrisburg Bulldogs in 2000 - again in Class 3A.

Led by Coach Al Way, the Bulldogs decimated Freeburg, 53-8. They followed up with a convincing 48-10 drubbing of Robinson.

In the quarterfinals, the boys from Saline County put the hurt to Wheaton St. Francis, 53-21 and then disposed of a good Mount Carmel ballclub, 49-17.

And in the title bout, Harrisburg bullied its way past Oregon, 41-13. I think we're talking about the community in Illinois and not the university, although it's entirely possible that the Bulldogs could have put up a good fight against the Ducks, too.

There you have it. Six football state champions from Southern Illinois. None since 2000.

We have had some close calls, however. Beginning with the 1983 Anna-Jonesboro team in Class 3A, the Wildcats fell to Monmouth, 26-7 in the championship.

In 1986, Du Quoin was runner-up to Kankakee McNamara, 30-12 in Class 3A. The Indians returned to the title match in 1994 and 1995 in Class 3A, falling to Bloomington Central Catholic in '94 by the score of 22-12, and then to Spring Valley Hall in '95 in another tough one, 38-32.

In 1997, Harrisburg dropped a 31-7 decision in the big game in Class 3A to Maple Park Kaneland, 31-7.

Nashville was two touchdowns short (21-7) against Maple Park Kaneland in the Class 3A title game in 1998.

In 2002, Du Quoin placed second yet again - this time in Class 3A to Elmhurst Immaculate Conception, 21-14. The Indians returned to the title match in 2008, but fell to Carthage, 21-14 in Class 3A.

In 2019, Nashville was runner-up to Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 35-14 and Murphysboro lost 50-14 ito Richmond Burton in Class 4A the same year.

And then last year, Nashville returned to the finals before losing to Wilmington, 24-7, in Class 2A.