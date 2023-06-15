I had a nice chat with the new Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats head football coach this week.

Tommy Spillan, who is from Belleville, said all the right things. He seems genuinely interested in working his tail off to build a winner in Franklin County. And I certainly wish him all the best, but it is, without a doubt, going to be a monumental challenge.

How much so you ask?

The ‘Cats have not enjoyed a winning season since 2002 when the team went 6-3 during the regular season and finished 6-4 overall.

I took a look inside the numbers when I logged onto the Illinois High School Association football records website. I knew the numbers weren’t good, but I had no idea just how bad they really were until I stared at the page.

Since Coach John Kretz retired from coaching at the conclusion of the 2006 season with a record of 72-60, Christopher has won only 37 games while dropping a stunning 105. And it’s even worse if you count the record from the last winning season (54-123) with 17 of those 54 wins coming in Kretz’s final four seasons.

Perhaps as disturbing as the record is the fact that Spillan is the fifth head coach since Kretz stepped down after the 2006 season.

Nick Batts followed and went 13-24 in four seasons. Josh McCurren managed a 12-42 mark in six years. Anthony Hargrove went 10-32 in five years and Grant Gordon turned in a 2-7 mark in his one season last year.

It’s been 51 years since Max McDonald took over the football program in 1972. McDonald led Christopher to a 62-29 record in 10 seasons of coaching, including an 8-1 mark in his last season (1981).

Ah, the glory days of Bearcat football!

Back then, 8-1 wasn’t good enough to make the state playoffs if you didn’t win the conference, and the Bearcats didn’t that season, falling to Carterville in the season finale. They were left out of the postseason.

Today, teams can get into the playoffs at 5-4, which must rankle the players and coaches from that ’81 team.

So, what does the future hold for Christopher? Can the program be resurrected?

“You have to hope it can be done,” said Kretz. “The only way it can work is that you get the kids out from both Christopher and Z-R, especially those athletes from each school that are capable of helping you win, because you have to have numbers in football.”

It could be argued that a closed conference schedule has worked against CZR at times.

A closed conference means that all nine regular season games are conference games. Before the closed conference, CZR and other schools could schedule opponents that might add two-to-three wins to the regular-season total. But not anymore.

Kretz pointed out that declining enrollments in both schools haven’t helped either.

“For several years, we were fortunate enough to have 80-to-85 kids involved in our football program at CZR and several of our starters were from Z-R,” he said. “But, that is not so much the case anymore. A lot of it is the trickle-down effect of the mines closing down years ago. We don’t have as many kids in our schools today. It’s tougher to win now. I wish them luck.”