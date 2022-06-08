Sports Column | John Homan: Sports memories are sometimes the best memories

This will surprise many of you, but I was not a gifted athlete as a young man.

I know. I know. You look at me and ask yourself...how it that possible? But I wouldn't kid you about that, I promise.

In reality, I was an average- to below-average talent third baseman/outfielder in high school and summer league ball in Fairfield and then Carbondale, where I graduated 44 years ago and counting. I had no speed or athleticism and made up for that with a weak arm and singles-power bat. But, hey, at least I understood the game.

What was unique about my generation was that the boys played pick-up games at the city park or in some vacant lot in addition to playing games that required uniforms. And the more you played, the more you began to understand the nuances of the game. And there are many nuances in baseball - many written and unwritten rules to follow.

All these years later, I still can't figure out why I had a distinct lack of ability to perform the game that I loved when my paternal grandfather and his two brothers (my great uncles) were professional baseball players. Heck, the town where they grew up - Zeigler - even celebrated them with a special day in their honor.

My grandfather was a catcher in the Cardinals organization. His older brother was a pitcher in the Cardinals organization. The youngest brother was a third baseman in the New York Yankees organization. The youngest advanced to the Triple A ranks, but never quite made it to the Show.

Still... three brothers good enough to play pro ball. No, I'm not jealous.

Maybe because my grandfather turned me into a Cardinals fan at an early age. Maybe because I experienced some early success in Little League ball. Maybe because it was in my DNA... I don't know... but I grew to love baseball, and eventually, most sports.

It is because of that love for sports that I chose the path of journalism studies in college. And that led me to working for local publications to report on prep sports.

I figured that if I couldn't perform well in sports myself, I could at least write about those who could. Tell their stories, if you will. And for the most part, it's worked out great. I have seen some amazing accomplishments in athletic competition over the decades here in Southern Illinois. I am awestruck at those who perform their best under the most adverse conditions, sometimes with the season hanging in the balance.

The memories they were making for themselves became a part of my memories, as well.

I have personally witnessed and reported on two state championships in my lifetime - the 1982 football title for Zeigler-Royalton, which was the first of its kind in the entire region, when working for the Christopher Progress newspaper, and the Carterville Lions winning the 1996 football title when serving as editor of the Herrin Spokesman.

And although I did not see the championship game, I did attend all Saluki home games as a student when SIU won the national title in football in 1983. Great times for sure.

Even the runner-up finishes I witnessed in 1993 (Herrin softball), 1998 (Johnston City and Herrin softball) and 2002 (Herrin boys basketball) were special and laid the foundation for future conversations.

I should also note that I had some blunders. It wasn't always my fault, but I missed out on seeing Herrin's boys track team winning state titles in 2007, 2008 and 2010. I missed out on Steve Watson of Herrin winning the 1600 meter run in 1992. I missed out on Nashville winning the state title in boys basketball this year, although I did see their semifinal win. There have been other big moments I missed, but you get the idea.

So now that I am back with The Southern writing sports moreso than my first stint with the company when I wrote news only, I will get yet more opportunities to ride on the coattails of local athletes and their journeys to success. Maybe I will get a chance to see more state championships, more special moments.

I can't wait to find out.

TYLER TIME

Congratulations to Tyler Smithpeters who was recently named men's head basketball coach at John A. Logan College. It is my opinion that Tyler is the right man for the job. He learned the game from his father, Randy, who coached 30 years of winning basketball at Harrisburg.

The two won a state championship together in 2013. Tyler also enjoyed a solid collegiate career with the Salukis, and for the last four years, trained under the watchful eye of older brother, Kyle Smithpeters, who won more games, conference and region titles in 10 years at Logan than any previous coach.

Tyler has earned this opportunity and will represent the college well.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

