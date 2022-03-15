Sports Column: John Homan: Spring sports rouse us from our winter doldrums

The basketballs have been put back on the rack and stored in the coach's office. The wrestling gear has been sprayed down and boxed, and there are no more 7/10 splits to contend with in bowling practice. It's now time to dust off the ball gloves and track shoes and roll out those tennis and soccer balls.

The spring sports have arrived.

Officially, spring begins next week, but games are already underway throughout the region. And at long last, Major League Baseball has finally come to terms on a new contract between the owners and players. Spring Training has commenced with an April 7 start date for the new season.

While I enjoy all sports, baseball has always been my favorite.

There's just something about the greening up of the grass, the chatter of the players on the field, the crack of the bat on the ball as it sails high and deep over the fence, and pop of a fastball into the catcher's mitt for a called third strike that rejuvenates my soul.

Baseball is a well-executed bunt, a catcher gunning down a would-be base stealer, a batter stretching a double into a triple with a head-first slide and a diving catch in the outfield gap with the bases loaded and two outs that gets my attention.

It's the manager taking that slow stroll to the mound to find the proper motivational words for his struggling pitcher. It's that laser-like throw to the plate from right field to cut down a run. It's the batter shaking his hands as if he were stung by an electric eel after a fastball clanks the bat handle in cold weather.

And it's the possibility that despite my 61 years of age, I may actually see something I have never seen before at a baseball game. That's what keeps my interest.

Oh, I know I am a dying breed. Baseball is not truly our nation's pastime anymore. The grand old game has become too slow and too lacking in action to spark the interest of today's youth.

And despite baseball's efforts to speed up the game, little progress has been made. Playoff games sometimes run four hours in length. Even I, a devout follower of the game, struggle at times to stay intrigued that long.

Sadly, baseball has become far too focused on launch angles and amping up velocity and less on making consistent contact, moving runners along and filling the strike zone with actual strikes.

Home runs may be up, but so are strikeouts and walks. Add in shifts with batters refusing to hit the ball to the opposite field or laying down a bunt and...well...you get prolonged hitting slumps with lower batting averages and fewer runs being scored, which translates to less excitement for the game.

That said, I still love baseball despite its imperfections. And it is my fervent hope that the sport will experience a rebirth at some point.

ONE FINAL LOOK BACK

It was great to see the IHSA state basketball tournament back in Champaign again. I thoroughly enjoyed covering Steeleville and watching Nashville beat the odds to win its first state title in 44 years.

As for Steeleville, there is nothing to be ashamed of with a fourth-place finish. And I will state once again for the record that it was wrong of the IHSA, in my opinion, to allow Yorkville Christian, a team of recruited all-stars, to participate in Class 1A against a school that had no such luxury. I'm not saying the Warriors would have won the state title otherwise, but it certainly would have been a fair fight.

Private schools should compete in their own state tournament. Maybe the public and private school champs could then square off against one another similar to the Carbondale Holiday Tournament Championship Plus game.

As for Nashville, I was a senior at Carbondale High School when the Hornets made that first magical run in March of 1978 led by twin towers, Roger Stieg (6-foot-8) and John Jankowski (6-foot-7). I remember that team well.

Forty-plus years from now, today's youngsters will likely recall the names of Isaac Turner, Saxton Hoepker and Kolten Gajewski as key contributors to a 2022 state championship team.

Congrats to both Nashville and Steeleville for all they accomplished this season. And thanks also for making Southern Illinois proud.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0