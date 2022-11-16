Sports Column | John Homan: The public school vs. private school debate continues

Football season came to an end for Murphysboro and the previously undefeated Carterville Lions on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.

For the record, the Red Devils fell to one of the top football programs in the entire state regardless of class - Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, a private school.

Is it fair that yet another public school was bumped out of postseason play by a private school? Private schools have no borders. Public schools have districts.

Of the 32 schools still competing in the state playoffs - Class 1A through 8A - a total of 10 are private schools. When Johnston City defeated Belleville Althoff this past Saturday, that marked the only victory for a public school against a private school in the quarterfinal round.

Private schools have a distinct advantage. Don't be fooled into thinking otherwise. But until enough school administrators raise a stink about this issue with the Illinois High School Association - the governing body for high school sports in the state, the inequity will continue.

And I should note that this is more than a football-related issue. Last weekend, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield's volleyball team was the only public school of four schools that advanced to the semifinal round of the state tournament in Peoria.

The Cardinals lost their semifinal game to Springfield Lutheran in the semis before finishing the season with a win over Newman Central Catholic to place third.

Fair? You be the judge.

There have been more egregious matchups at the state level.

Last March, the Steeleville boys basketball team - perhaps the best boys team ever assembled at Steeleville - got hammered by Yorkville Christian in the semifinal round of the Class 1A state tournament. Yorkville was a collection of all-stars that could have easily contended for a 3A title.

Fair? You be the judge.

As for Carterville ... Well the Lions found out that even when you have perhaps your best team in school history, it is difficult to beat Rochester even when it was not one of the Rockets' super teams.

Rochester has quite simply become a football factory. Parents who reside in the Springfield area and do not want their kids to attend one of the inner-city school districts, will often enroll their kids at Rochester. And when that school has a reputation for winning state titles in football (eight), you can bet that student-athletes with athletic talent will be enrolling there.

Fair? Level playing field? You be the judge.

Saluki update

Not exactly sure why the SIU football season fell apart like it did. After an 0-2 start, the Dawgs rattled off five straight wins to regain a national ranking and appeared a shoo-in for the playoffs. Three straight losses later and SIU finds itself at the .500 mark at 5-5 with one game left to play Saturday at Youngstown State.

It's unlikely that even a road win and 6-5 overall record will be good enough to make the cut.

As for the men's basketball team, how do you explain a road loss to the University of Southern Indiana, until recently a Division II school, on the heels of a huge road win at Oklahoma State?