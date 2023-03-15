Color me convinced.

This John A. Logan College men’s basketball team is the real deal. I have seen the Vols play a half dozen times now, and while clearly impressed with the collection of talent, I was not convinced that this was a great team – until the second half of their game Friday.

Logan found itself in an unfamiliar position when tangling with Vincennes in the Region 24/Central District championship game at Rend Lake College. That unfamiliar position would be playing from behind most of the game.

The Trailblazers, with national championships on their resume and apparently frustrated with two regular-season losses to Logan by the scores of 80-64 and 78-68, took control of the game midway through the first half and appeared to be on track for a mild upset.

Vincennes led 28-21 at the half and by nine midway through the second half at 44-35.

But then the light switch came on for the Vols. All those shots that they were missing previously were suddenly finding the range.

Quimari Peterson, Curt Lewis, and Elijah Jones began scoring with regularity. The trio was a combined 11-of-18 from the field in the second half. The Vols eventually erased the deficit and played like the champions they are.

It ranks as the second-best game I have seen Logan play – ever – with the best game a double-overtime win over Vincennes in 2015.

Now, it’s up to the Vols to win that first game at the national tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon against the winner of Monroe College in New York and South Georgia State.

No previous Logan team has won a game at “Hutch.” It’s high time to shatter that glass ceiling.

And this particular squad may do much more than win a single game. This group might be playing for a national championship on March 25. It should be interesting to watch unfold.

MOVING UP THE RANKS

Congratulations are in order for a friend of mine from Benton – Kenny Miner – who was busy doing the public address announcing at the Region 24 men’s basketball tournament at Rend Lake College last week.

Miner has also done some PA work for the Benton Rangers at ballgames. He informed me that he will be spending most of his free time this spring officiating college baseball games, in addition to high school baseball.

“I’ve been umpiring baseball games off and on for the last 40 years,” said Miner, now 56. “I really love it.”

Some may recall that Miner's son – Tyler Butler – was a standout football and baseball player at Benton High School. He went on to pitch at Rend Lake College and is now pitching for Oakland City College in Indiana.

Miner is originally from Murphysboro and is a former Marine. He is also a substitute teacher at Benton schools and spends even more time on the ball diamond.

He told me that he has been added to the list of GRAC (Great Rivers Athletic Conference) baseball officials, which includes Rend Lake, John A. Logan, Shawnee, and Southeastern Illinois colleges locally, and several other schools further north.

Miner will also help out with Prospect League games in Marion this summer, as well as Frontier League games.