The John A. Logan College men's basketball team has won 19 straight games - a new school record that may continue to grow and may stand for decades to come.

The Volunteers learned Monday that they have moved up to No. 2 in the most recent National Junior College Athletic Association national poll. The Blue and Gray only trail Southern Idaho (26-0) in the rankings.

Led by first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters, the Vols are 21-2 overall, the last loss occurring Nov. 11 against Northeast Mississippi at the McDonald's Classic hosted by Vincennes University.

What's left on the Logan schedule?

Logan played host to Lake Land College of Mattoon on Wednesday and will travel to Lincoln Trail College in Robinson on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest. The Vols then host Rend Lake on Feb. 23 and Southwestern Illinois College on Feb. 26 before closing out the regular season at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on Feb. 28.

Logan will then open play in the Region 24 postseason tournament at Rend Lake College.

The Vols will be the top seed at the tourney, but must still win three games to capture the automatic bid to the national tournament.

Even if they somehow lose in the tourney, it's all but given that Logan has accomplished enough to earn an at-large bid for the nationals.

Logan has been to the national tournament each of the last two years and also qualified in 2020, but the games were cancelled that season due to COVID-19.

For some inexplicable reason, the Vols have never won a game at the big dance. Will that change this year?

My guess is yes.

This Logan team has so much firepower and so much depth that I would be stunned if the Vols don't finish with a flourish as in two wins or more at Hutchinson, Kansas - site of the national tourney.

What impresses me about this year's bunch is that they just keep coming at the opposition in waves.

If it's not preseason All-American Curt Lewis terrorizing teams with an array of drives, dunks and threes, it may be the inside force of KJ Debrick, the grace and skill of guys like Isaiah Stafford, Sean Smith, James Dent or Justin Cross.

Or it could be any combination of Quimari Peterson, Elijah Jones, Elliot Lowndes, Teon Nesbitt, Eli Downen, Rayzhaun Bardo and Grant Jones.

Many of Logan's non-starters would be standouts on other JUCO teams. But the beauty of this team is the camaraderie or team chemistry if you will. They don't seem to care who grabs the lion's share of the glory - just win, baby!

And the Vols have been doing a lot of winning.

There is also the coaching factor to consider. It's far too early to know whether first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters will enjoy the same level of success that his older brother, Kyle, enjoyed at Logan - posting a 241-73 overall record in 10 years. But he's off to a great start.

Not just any first-year head coach can put together a beast of a season, even with a plethora of talent. It takes some ingenuity.

Tyler has made the transition from assistant to head coach look almost effortless. His low-key demeanor - at least during games - seems to be working quite well.

But don't mistake his calmness for lack of fire. Tyler was a hard-nosed competitor as a player, first with Harrisburg when leading the Bulldogs to a state championship a decade ago and then at SIU, where he often ran the point guard position. Assistants Marcus Walker and Tadd Andrews have been key components of the team's success, as well, often times behind the scenes.

Everything seems to be hitting on all cylinders for the Vols right now.