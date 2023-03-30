There are not enough superlatives to describe the impact of John A. Logan College’s national championship run this past week.

Not only did it bring great notoriety for the school, but so much good will for the Southern Illinois region, as well.

It seemed like everywhere I went from Tuesday through Sunday, people were talking Logan basketball. The grocery store, a couple of restaurants, the gas station, and even the ball diamond.

Some folks were talking about the team’s 3-point shooting skills; the relentless defense, and even the mental toughness of persevering through four games in five days.

While covering SIU baseball Saturday, the ESPNU broadcast of the championship game was being viewed in the press box. Others were checking their phones for updates.

I was keeping close tabs, as well, checking with my son for more detailed updates, who was playing the radio broadcast over the phone to me.

In the end, this team accomplished far more than any previous Logan squad. A school-record 33 wins. School record 31 straight wins. Four wins at the national tournament, which is four more than any other Vols team.

And a national championship for the ages.

All that remains to be seen is where the Vols’ sophomores choose to play next year and whether any four-year schools offer head coach Tyler Smithpeters a chance to coach at the next level and make twice as much money.

Is that likely? Maybe not, but you never know.

SALUKI INTEREST?

Will SIU offer any of Logan’s outstanding players a scholarship? Only one has made a commitment to my knowledge. That would be Curt Lewis to Missouri.

But how about post player KJ Debrick? Point guard Quimari Peterson? Or off guard Isaiah Stafford, forward James Dent, and forward Elijah Jones?

Personally, I think most of them would upgrade SIU’s squad. Will Bryan Mullins push for any to come to SIU?

I certainly hope so. A swing and a miss on all counts would be unacceptable. While you don’t want to fill your squad with JUCO players, getting two or three who can play immediately and contribute would be a welcome addition.

ZRC BASEBALL

Coach Page Kirkpatrick has it going on this spring with his baseball team. The Tornadoes beat Marion on Tuesday. It marked the first time in three tries that ZRC has beaten the Wildcats in baseball, which is also the first time in school history.

Marion won in 2021 rather convincingly, 12-1, and then squeaked out a 2-1 decision last year.

But not this time. Ace hurler Trey Cole led ZRC to victory. The Tornadoes will be tough to beat in the Black Diamond Conference West division and an equally tough out in the postseason.