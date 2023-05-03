I got a chance to renew acquaintances this week with four guys who know a thing or two about athletics, especially track.

I visited with three of the four at Herrin High’s All-Sports Banquet on Monday night. The first – Bud Wieland – was one of four inducted into the Herrin High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Others inductees were former football coach Jason Karnes, former volleyball coach Tammy Newbold, and former football standout Brent Milner.

Wieland, who graduated in 1961, was a top-notch distance runner in Southern Illinois, qualifying for state both in cross country and track. But I didn’t know anything about his days in athletics when I met him for the first time more than 40 years ago.

I knew him as an assistant football and basketball coach, as well as head track coach at Zeigler-Royalton High School in the 1980s.

In track, he was quite adept at placing his athletes in the right events and knowing when to push his kids hard and when to pull back on the reins. He was also an outstanding motivator, again knowing exactly what to say at the right time to elicit the best possible performance.

I guess that would be the idea definition of a coach.

Longtime Christopher High School coach Tom Wheeler was also at the banquet showing his support for Wieland. The two coached against one another in track for several years and then worked together when the two track programs were merged into one.

Wheeler, who also coached boys basketball for the Bearcats in the 1970s and ‘80s, has plenty of war stories to swap with Wieland as the two presided over so many gifted teams and athletes.

Wheeler is one of the region’s top sports historians. He has devoted his garage to sports memorabilia mostly focusing on athletes and teams from the Black Diamond Conference. I look forward to visiting Tom and his treasure trove of keepsakes later this spring.

The third former coach I ran into was longtime Du Quoin football and track coach Bob Karnes. He was at the banquet to see his son, Jason, inducted into the HHS Hall of Fame.

My interaction over the years with Bob was when he served as an assistant football coach to Jason at Herrin – a mentor if you will - but he built the Du Quoin football program into a powerhouse years earlier and made the track team a consistent winner there, as well.

The fourth former track coach I spoke with this week was longtime Carbondale coach Gary Holda, who despite more than 40 years in coaching, still volunteers his time at track meets.

I saw him at the South Seven Conference girls meet Tuesday hosted by the Terriers.

Gary was one of my physical education teachers at CCHS. In addition to track, he also coached cross country and wrestling for the Terriers. He was particularly skilled at working with distance runners as he was an accomplished distance runner himself, competing in various marathons.

That quartet of gentlemen has amassed well over 100 years of track knowledge between them. As track season prepares for the home stretch of the season, it’s nice to know that all are still around to appreciate today’s boys and girls track athletes.

SPEAKING OF TRACK

Marion High track and cross country standout Sean Hudspath signed a letter of intent Wednesday to attend Western Illinois on an athletic scholarship.

The senior has been an integral part of the Wildcats’ success in both sports the last few years. He is expected to compete in cross country and track at Western Illinois.