Sports Column | John Homan: Weighing the benefits of youth league football

I have been a fan of football most of my life - high school, college and professional.

For me, it's exciting to see a screen pass worked to perfection; a last-second option pitch from the quarterback to a streaking halfback; a superbly timed one-on-one tackle in the open field; or a long-distance breakaway run for a score.

What I can't get excited about is organized tackle football played by young children. The younger the child, the less developed the body is, in particular the brain. And because concussions happen more frequently in football than most other sports, it simply makes good sense to pass on tackle football for kids younger than junior high age.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, "the effect of subconcussive blows on long-term cognitive function, incidence of CTE, and other health outcomes remains unclear. Repetitive trauma to the head is of no clear benefit to the game of football or the health of football players. If subconcussive blows to the head result in negative long-term effects on health, then limiting impacts to the head should reduce the risk of these long-term health problems. Thus, efforts should be made by coaches and officials to reduce the number of impacts to the head that occur during participation in football."

My translation: Less tackle football for elementary-age children is the right call because a bunch of little concussions can have as much of a negative health impact as one or two bigger ones.

When done properly, tackle football at the junior high level can be beneficial to a high school program. The key words here are "when done properly" and "can be."

There are some guys who coach a youth league team that absolutely know the game and do a fantastic job of passing along the fundamentals to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. I know a few of those guys. I wish there were more of them. Many will even consult with the high school varsity coach to make sure that all are on the same page from an instructional standpoint.

Bravo. That's the way it should be.

Unfortunately, it frequently doesn't work out that way. And that often results in bigger problems down the road.

There are some adults who are coaching for the wrong reasons - guys who whether they played the game or not do not have a clue how to teach young men the game. They are either involved because they want to ensure playing time for their kid, or they are living in a fantasy world where they believe they are God's gift to football.

Another concern beyond improper instruction and injury is participation.

If you don't get much playing time as a youth, just how likely are you to play football when you reach high school?

Too often, coaches get wrapped up in winning games rather than teaching skills of the game and allowing each player to get ample playing time at a variety of positions. Believe it or not, some kids mature later than others. That bench player in junior high might grow five or six inches between seventh and ninth grades, put on 30 pounds of muscle, and be a much-needed commodity for the high school team.

But if that kid had an unpleasant experience in youth league football ... why would anyone expect that kid to show an interest?

Bottom line - if you're going to offer a youth football league in your community, be darned sure you have the right people coaching the teams. As several high school coaches have told me throughout the years, it's hard as heck to undo poorly taught fundamentals once the kids get to high school. And be mindful of playing time. Don't bury a kid on the bench simply because he isn't as good as your hand-picked starter.

SPEAKING OF FOOTBALL

I thoroughly enjoyed myself Saturday at the 40th reunion of the Zeigler-Royalton High School state championship football season. It was good to see some of the players that I wrote about so long ago - many of whom I hadn't seen since they graduated high school.

I was fortunate to share a few brief stories of my experience as did my radio friend, Mike Murphy, who performed the play-by-play of the Tornadoes' postseason run. Audio from his broadcast of the last minute of the championship game sounded just as fresh as it did 40 years ago.

When Mike described the Z-R celebration as an outdoors insane asylum, I thought the crowd would never stop laughing.

The architect of that magical run - Herrin native and Z-R head coach John DeNosky - was the third and final speaker. A tip of the hat is also in order for master of ceremonies Tom Vaughn who cracked some jokes and kept the crowd entertained.