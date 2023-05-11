Earlier this week, the SIU men’s basketball team added Trey Miller, a 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 10.7 points-per-game with Incarnate Word University this season as a freshman.

Kudos.

It’s the first player the Salukis have signed from the portal after losing top scorers Marcus Domask (University of Illinois) and Lance Jones (Purdue), as well as prospects, Dalton Banks (Illinois State) and Foster Wonders (Green Bay Phoenix).

Hopefully, Miller will be a real asset to next year’s squad. And it’s entirely possible that coach Bryan Mullins will sign some additional scoring punch in the days ahead. We shall see.

But what interests me is what could have been.

Why does SIU rarely recruit John A. Logan College players? Mullins was only spotted at one Vols home game. Not a single player from this year’s national championship Volunteers squad was offered a scholarship by SIU.

Not one.

To me, that’s stunning and unacceptable. If SIU were to offer and Logan players declined, that’s one thing, but not offering is an entirely different matter.

If I’m a basketball season ticketholder at SIU, I would at the very least be curious why this is the case.

Logan’s top player - Curt Lewis – who recently won JUCO Player of the Year honors – had committed to the University of Missouri where former Logan head coach, Kyle Smithpeters, now serves as an assistant coach.

OK, I get that. The Tigers are an SEC team that is likely a Top 25 team next season. But there were a handful of other Vols players who could have been impactful players for the Salukis next season.

Point guard Quimari Peterson and shooting guard James Dent spring to mind. Those are two guys can provide instant offense and were key components of a Logan team that went 33-2 and won 31 straight. Peterson signed with East Tennessee State and Dent signed with Western Illinois.

KJ Debrick, a 6-foot-9 post player, was one of the better JUCO post players in the nation. He could have helped. He landed at Cleveland State.

Two other players from Logan also signed D1 deals – Isaiah Stafford (Valparaiso) and Elijah Jones (Wisconsin-Green Bay). They could have helped, too.

And it’s not just this year that the Salukis have backed off recruiting Logan players. It’s multiple decades.

To my knowledge, the last Logan player recruited by and signed by SIU was West Frankfort guard Lance Brown. He played in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the Dawgs. That’s pushing 25 years.

So, what exactly is the disconnect?

One would think that there would be a strong partnership between the two schools, especially since the former Logan coach – Kyle Smithpeters – and current head coach – Tyler Smithpeters – both played ball for SIU in recent years.

And don’t forget about the Greg Starrick connection.

Starrick, who is Logan’s athletic director, also played ball at SIU and worked with Mike Reis on the SIU basketball broadcasts for years.

Despite these seemingly strong bonds, nothing ever seems to materialize in the way of signings.

To be fair, it’s not just the Mullins staff that has failed to land any Logan players, but also his predecessors: Barry Hinson, Chris Lowery, Matt Painter and Bruce Weber.

Is it because they don’t want two- or three-year rentals? Is it because the faster-paced JUCO style of basketball doesn’t always translate to great defense, and therefore, won’t mesh well with their teachings? Are there personal reasons at play here?

I don’t know the actual answers to these questions, but I am disappointed that a virtual hotbed of basketball talent right in SIU’s back yard is rarely tapped. I certainly hope that changes sooner than later.