Sports Column | John Homan: Why not hand reins over to Tyler Smithpeters?

The Kyle Smithpeters era ended at John A. Logan College last week when the 10-year head coach of the Volunteers accepted an assistant's position at the University of Missouri.

That's a big step up in both name recognition and pay for the Harrisburg native. Smithpeters' only previous Division I coaching experience was a one-year stint at Missouri State University under former Saluki standout Paul Lusk.

Despite the lack of experience at the D-1 level, Smithpeters has more than paid his dues as a college coach.

He took an already solid men's basketball program at Logan and made it even better. Four times in the last seven years, the Vols qualified for the JUCO nationals in Hutchison, Kansas. Eight times in those 10 years, Logan won 20 games or more.

Additionally, Smithpeters has recruited extremely well over the years, landing a handful of All-Americans, including two national players of the year in the last three seasons with the acquisitions of Jay Scrubb (now with the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA) and Sean East (joining Smithpeters at Missouri).

But what made Smithpeters successful beyond his coaching acumen and ability to recruit talented players to the Carterville-based campus was an infectious personality.

In short, Smithpeters would win you over with his smile and his genuineness. Recruits picked up on that fast. It's hard to deceive kids these days. If they believe you have their best interest at heart, they will trust you enough to run through a brick wall for you. If they think you are a phony, forget about getting that same kid to go the extra mile for you and your program.

It's that genuineness combined with recruiting skills and coaching knowhow that new Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates spotted in Smithpeters years ago. It's why he offered him an assistant's job at Cleveland State previously and why this past week he came calling for Smithpeters again.

So, now the question is....who will replace Smithpeters at Logan?

JALC Athletic Director Greg Starrick said last week that there will be a "search" for a replacement. It would make a lot of sense if the college kept the job in the family so to speak and hired Tyler Smithpeters, Kyle's younger brother.

What Tyler lacks in experience (four years as an assistant coach for the Vols), he makes up for with a high basketball IQ and the pedigree of a champion.

It was Tyler who helped lead Harrisburg to a 33-1 overall record and state championship in Class 2A in 2013. He went on to play five years of basketball at SIU, where he was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Sixth Man of the Year as a senior.

And over the last four seasons at Logan since Tyler began helping his brother, the Vols have posted a 102-19 record. Tyler's influence over the program has grown with each passing year.

As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

I couldn't agree more.

Kyle Smithpeters has moved on to greener pastures. It should be "Tyler Time" now at Logan.

BENTON COACHING CHANGES

If you're a fan of the Benton Rangers these days, you might just be scratching your head a little as you try to figure out what in the wide, wide world of sports is going on within the athletic department.

All in all, there were eight staffers resigning from 11 different positions, as well as 10 hires approved by the Benton High School Board of Education at the most recent board meeting last week.

Most notably, longtime girls basketball and girls track coach Andy Sloan has stepped down from those jobs, as well as his assistant athletic director's job, all effective the end of this current school year. Sloan won two state championships and six sectional titles in 16 years with the girls track program and posted a 203-81 record in basketball with three regional championships.

Girls tennis coach Alyssa Mitchell is also stepping down from that role, while Ron Winemiller is giving up his assistant athletic director's gig. He will continue to coach boys basketball.

Athletic Director Ryan Miller is giving up a PE/Driver's Education position in addition to his head softball coaching job. He will keep his AD position.

Among the new hires are a couple of faces that might raise an eyebrow or two. Longtime Sesser-Valier High School boys basketball coach Shane Garner will now teach PE at BCHS and will fill one of the open assistant athletic director's positions.

David Brown, who has enjoyed great success coaching the women's basketball program at Rend Lake College, was hired as a PE instructor and will also serve as an assistant coach in football and girls basketball.

Christy Hayden, a former Benton athlete, was hired as the school's new head volleyball coach.

What's caused this turmoil within the ranks? Apparently, the board has begun enforcing its policy preventing coaches from working in administrative positions and vice versa.

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

