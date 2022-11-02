Sports Column | John Homan: World Series memories - I do have a few

I must admit that I haven't watched more than a couple of innings of this year's World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

Maybe that's because the Cardinals got bumped out of the playoffs rather quickly and I lost interest after that. Maybe it's also because the Astros were caught cheating a few years ago and I can't bring myself to watch their games. Or Maybe it's because I have never been endeared to the Phillies ever since Steve Carlton was traded there by the Cardinals and went on to a Hall of Fame career.

But the World Series does evoke some wondrous memories for me from the past. I have almost always been a fan of the game.

I am just barely old enough to remember a black and white TV being wheeled into my third-grade home room class in 1968 to watch Bob Gibson of the Cardinals strike out 17 Detroit Tigers. That solidified my love for the Redbirds right then and there. As I grew older, there were many other World Series games that captivated my imagination.

Brooks Robinson was an All-Star and later Hall of Fame third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. I saw him play the hot corner in both 1970 against the Cincinnati Reds and in '71 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made several fielding plays where he was diving to either his left or right to throw out batters. I wanted to be just like him, so I asked to play third any chance I could, including later in high school.

Sticking with that '71 Series, that was my first real introduction to the late, great Pirate, Roberto Clemente. He retired with 3,000 hits.

I remember moving from Fairfield to Carbondale in the summer of '75, and a couple of months later, watching the Reds beat out the Boston Red Sox in a dramatic seven-game series. The Big Red Machine the media called Cincinnati at the time. Game 6 was the game in which Carlton Fisk blasted a home run off the foul pole that won the game for the Red Sox and forced a Game 7.

The late '70s was all about the New York Yankees and Reggie Jackson belting home run after home run.

In 1982, I got to attend my first World Series game in St. Louis, where I saw the Cardinals take down the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive Game 7. Yeah, I saw the fist pump from closer Bruce Sutter and catcher Darrell Porter jump into his arms. What an atmosphere inside the ballpark it was. People were running out onto the field and winning pitcher Joaquin Andujar was smoking a cigar and cursing in the locker room, which just happened to be pumped out over the public address system inside Busch, drawing laughs from those of us still inside.

And it was quite jubilant in the streets, as well. It was probably a good two hours after the game before my friends and I made it back to our vehicle.

Of course, I was fortunate enough to do it all over again in 1985 and 1987 when the Cardinals returned to the World Series. The 1980s were the decade of my 20s when I was young, energetic and could stay up all night and not feel the ill effects the next morning.

There wasn't much that intrigued me about the World Series matchups in the 1990s. The Cardinals didn't make any appearances and the Atlanta Braves could only manage one title in 1995 despite all the talented pitching they had with Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Steve Avery. I mean... how do you have three Hall of Fame starting pitchers on the same staff and only win one title?

In 2001, the Yankees were upset by Arizona just a little over a month after 9/11 occurred. I think all of the country was tuned in to that Series. The Cards won the Series in 2006 even though their regular season was pretty much meh. That was the year when Adam Wainwright worked out of the bullpen and closed out the Tigers for the championship.

Five years later in 2011, the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title. And I was fortunate enough to see Game 7. Although not there in person for Game 6, that come-from-behind win over the Texas Rangers with hometown boy, David Freese, playing the role of hero, is probably my all-time favorite World Series moment. Game-tying triple in the bottom of the ninth and game-winning homer to dead center in the 11th. How was that never made into a movie?

The only other memorable moment over the last 11 years, for me, was the Cubs winning it all in 2016. I can't say that I enjoyed that moment, but from a fan's standpoint, it was nice to see the city of Chicago finally get the billy goat curse lifted.

So, here we are in 2022. No Cardinals in the World Series... again. Will there be a big moment happen? Will I watch? Will I care?

Don't be jaded like me. Enjoy the World Series!