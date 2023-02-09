Everything old is new again … or so the song says.

That will be true in the St. Louis Cardinals’ television booth this year where Chip Caray will take over for Dan McLaughlin.

Caray’s grandfather, Harry Caray was a fixture in the Cardinals’ booth from 1945-69. Part of my passion for Cardinals’ baseball can be traced to the raucous enthusiasm of the elder Caray’s play-by-play.

Born Harry Christopher Carabina, Caray would begin every broadcast with a hearty “Hello again everybody.” Listening to a Cardinals’ game was as comfortable as walking in grandma’s house.

Caray said he wanted to offer a fan’s perspective in his play-by-play. He perfected that style. And, Caray’s folksy delivery made it feel like you were talking baseball with friends.

Of course Harry was an unabashed homer, whether he was calling games for the Cardinals, the Oakland A’s, the Chicago Cubs or the White Sox.

I’ll never forget sitting at the dinner table on Oct. 4, 1964 and listening to highlights of the pennant clinching game against the New York Mets. Caray must have screamed, “The Cardinals win the pennant” 25 times in succession.

I can’t remember what we had for dinner that night, but I know the Cardinals earned their first World Series berth in 18 years.

Then, in 1967 when the Cardinals were making a late drive for the pennant, Harry would sing, “The Cardinals are coming, tra-la-la-la, the Cardinals are coming tra-la-la-la.”

It just didn’t get any better than that.

Harry went on to achieve nationwide fame by calling Cubs’ games on WGN, the Cardinals superstation. However, I always think of Caray as a St. Louis Cardinal at heart, after all, he was a native St. Louisan.

Obviously, his grandson has his own style, much less flamboyant than Harry. However, it seems like karma that a Caray returns to the St. Louis Cardinal’s booth. The Cardinals have a rich baseball history and the Caray family has a rich history with the franchise.

The younger Caray is the third generation of his family to call major league baseball. His father, Skip, called Atlanta Braves games from 1976 until his death in 2008. The Carays are truly one of baseball’s first families.

Chip Caray, now 57, brings a wealth of experience to the booth. He called Chicago Cubs games from 1998 to 2004. The youngest of the Caray trio was in the Braves broadcast booth from that time until last year.

No, listening to the third-generation Caray call games, won’t be the same as listening to Harry. In fact, I’m not sure how much I’d enjoy that bombastic style today, but just knowing there is a Caray in the booth satisfies my sense of baseball history.

Making the transition from McLaughlin to Caray will take a while, I was a Danny Mac fan. But, bringing in another Caray, that’s genius.