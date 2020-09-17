Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A casual bike ride turned to epic marathon

When we got to a more rural area, Kate stood up on her pedals and roared away from me. There was no one on the trail, and it was fun to see her pull away from me. She’s a fairly athletic kid and quickly put a lot of distance between us.

It wasn’t long until my smile was replaced by a sobering thought. There was another street crossing approaching rapidly.

Now, grandpa had to kick it in gear. I started pedaling with some real urgency. Although I was riding a 26-inch bike and Kate was on a 20-inch model, I didn’t close ground as quickly as I hoped. However, it soon became clear I’d catch her well before the next intersection.

We were still about 150 yards from the next street when I rolled past her. She gave me the side-eye as I rolled past.

Once past her, I quit pedaling, figuring we’d coast to the next intersection. Once again, that plan broke down.

Just as I was catching my breath, Kate roared by again, pumping her pedals incessantly. On her way past she looked at me and said with a distinct note of derision, “That all you got?”

Man, that cut to the core. But, at least she didn’t refer to me as an old man on the way past.