Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A casual bike ride turned to epic marathon

It was one of those moments you didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
The grandkids recently spent a weekend at our house. While planning the weekend we tried to imagine both indoor and outdoor activities to keep the kids busy.
Kate, our seven-year-old granddaughter, recently received a new bicycle for her birthday. In the planning phase of the weekend, my wife was supposed to accompany Kate on an afternoon ride on the Tunnel Hill State Trail, located just two blocks from our home.
Plans fell apart as they tend to do when kids are involved. It didn’t look like the granddaughter-grandma bike ride was going to happen.
So, I suggested that Kate and I go for a ride.
Before we embarked on this epic journey my wife reminded me that although Kate is a mature seven-year-old, she is indeed still a kid. And, I needed to make sure she navigated the various street crossings safely.
I already knew that, but that’s another story.
The first part of the ride was a piece of cake. We live atop a small hill in Harrisburg, so Kate and I were able to coast to the trail without so much as a single pedal. In fact, we had to brake a few times.
Once we got on the path, the ride began pleasantly enough. Kate had just begun second grade remotely because of the pandemic. We rode leisurely and talked about the challenges of learning via computer while we crossed the two busiest streets.
When we got to a more rural area, Kate stood up on her pedals and roared away from me. There was no one on the trail, and it was fun to see her pull away from me. She’s a fairly athletic kid and quickly put a lot of distance between us.
It wasn’t long until my smile was replaced by a sobering thought. There was another street crossing approaching rapidly.
Now, grandpa had to kick it in gear. I started pedaling with some real urgency. Although I was riding a 26-inch bike and Kate was on a 20-inch model, I didn’t close ground as quickly as I hoped. However, it soon became clear I’d catch her well before the next intersection.
We were still about 150 yards from the next street when I rolled past her. She gave me the side-eye as I rolled past.
Once past her, I quit pedaling, figuring we’d coast to the next intersection. Once again, that plan broke down.
Just as I was catching my breath, Kate roared by again, pumping her pedals incessantly. On her way past she looked at me and said with a distinct note of derision, “That all you got?”
Man, that cut to the core. But, at least she didn’t refer to me as an old man on the way past.
While my ego may have been bruised, I was also brimming with pride. I loved the competitive attitude and the confidence. In fact, the situation had me laughing.
I thought about hitting the pedals hard once more, but, alas, the stop sign was approaching rapidly. It would have been fun to continue the race, but reason and sanity prevailed.
We stopped at the next stop sign to plot our strategy. We hadn’t ridden a great distance, but it was a hot afternoon. Kate had exerted herself pretty hard on the ride and decided a glass of cold lemonade sounded better than a couple additional miles.
I wasn’t going to argue.
There was no more racing on the ride back home, but, again, Kate pushed it hard. This time I just yelled for her to be careful. It turns out, that was all I had.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!