Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A little bit of normalcy

I paid rapt attention, although no one was playing particularly well.

Justin Rose rimmed out a putt or two. Jordan Spieth was more erratic than usual and Rory McIlroy seemed to be treading water.

And, it was interesting watching the event without any fans. I really didn’t think it would make much difference with golf, but it was curious. Long birdie putts, whether they dropped in the cup or stopped an inch short, were met with dead silence.

It was pretty obvious the players were a bit bemused by the quiet. After making a long putt, they seemed to want to tip their caps in acknowledgment of applause, but alas, they were met by silence. That led to some half-completed gestures and awkward smiles.

Still, just watching actual, live, athletic competition was enjoyable. Sitting there on the couch, taking it all in … well, it felt … normal. It was like, “This is what I do.”

Then, about 90 minutes in, things really normalized.

During a commercial break, I decided to rest my eyes for a second. A minute or so later I became vaguely aware of that the telecast had resumed, but Jim Nantz’s soothing tones whispered in my ear, “Things are right with the world. Keep your eyes closed. You deserve a nap.”