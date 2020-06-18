Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A little bit of normalcy

Golf has fed my need for athletic competition in recent days.
As a competitor, golf is about the only thing left for a senior citizen like myself — unless you count washers, cornhole or lawn darts as sporting events.
I managed to sneak in nine holes between showers last week. As is always the case with me, the results were mixed.
It seems I take the same first tee shot every year, although it is getting progressively shorter. That first swing actually felt pretty good, and it was gratifying to see the ball resting in the middle of the fairway. Granted, the second shot dislodged a couple squirrels from nearby trees, but I digress.
Despite the rust, I found myself one over after three holes, a dyslexic development. Normally, the score reads three over after one. However, “my” game returned on the fourth tee when I started to think rather than just swing.
As is typically the case, I finished the round in the mid- to upper-40s, hitting just enough good shots to make me believe someday I might actually play the game well.
Then, Saturday I “watched” the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Although there weren’t a lot of big names on the leaderboard, I plopped onto the couch with the best of intentions. This was the first live sporting event I’d watched since the Saluki men’s basketball team played in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
I paid rapt attention, although no one was playing particularly well.
Justin Rose rimmed out a putt or two. Jordan Spieth was more erratic than usual and Rory McIlroy seemed to be treading water.
And, it was interesting watching the event without any fans. I really didn’t think it would make much difference with golf, but it was curious. Long birdie putts, whether they dropped in the cup or stopped an inch short, were met with dead silence.
It was pretty obvious the players were a bit bemused by the quiet. After making a long putt, they seemed to want to tip their caps in acknowledgment of applause, but alas, they were met by silence. That led to some half-completed gestures and awkward smiles.
Still, just watching actual, live, athletic competition was enjoyable. Sitting there on the couch, taking it all in … well, it felt … normal. It was like, “This is what I do.”
Then, about 90 minutes in, things really normalized.
During a commercial break, I decided to rest my eyes for a second. A minute or so later I became vaguely aware of that the telecast had resumed, but Jim Nantz’s soothing tones whispered in my ear, “Things are right with the world. Keep your eyes closed. You deserve a nap.”
When I awoke, the second last group was playing No. 18. And, there had been virtually no movement on the leaderboard.
THAT is the way to watch golf.
I happily watched the final two groups finished, then vowed to watch the final round Sunday.
A little bit of normal felt good.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
