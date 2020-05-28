Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A little slice of sports

I’m not sure whether I was starved for sports, or just live entertainment, but last Sunday’s charity golf match between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady was a joy to watch.
The event was a made-for-TV production to raise money for COVID-19 charities.
Was it compelling drama like the Masters or British Open? Nope. Was it competition among the best in the world? Nope.
What it was, was fun.
Granted, part of the enjoyment was watching Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s elite players scuffle through the first seven holes. For the first third of the match, Brady couldn’t keep the ball on the fairway. His approach shots faded right EVERY time.
He kept his composure pretty well, but you could see he was getting angry, desperately trying to figure out what was wrong with his swing.
How bad was he?
Brooks Koepka, one of the best golfers in the world, was watching on television and on about the fourth hole pledged $100,000 if Brady parred a hole on the front nine.
Charles Barkley, doing the color commentary, at one point pledged $50,000 if Brady hit the green on a par three. When Brady, predictably hit the shot to the right, Barkley doubled down, saying he should have pledged the money if Brady kept the ball on the planet.
Ouch. That’s the kind of stuff people usually say about my “game.”
Of course, things changed when Brady holed a remarkable fairway shot for birdie. Brady spent most of the first seven holes quietly stewing … all four players were wearing microphones. Once he made that shot, Brady got in on the verbal warfare.
At one point, Manning rolled a potential hole-winning putt just wide of the hole. “Eli (Manning’s brother) would have made that,” Brady sniped.
It was like watching four buddies on the course on a Saturday morning. And, given the place we’re at right now, that might be just what a lot of us needed.
On the other hand, although I’m not a huge Phil Mickelson fan, listening to him analyze the shots he was about to attempt was amazing. The magic he performs around the greens on a weekly basis is no accident.
His commentary was analytical, precise, enlightening and after he executed the shot he had just described, dead-on accurate.
As for Tiger, he seemed bemused by it all. His commentary, at least through the front nine, was fairly sparse, but it was evident he was having a good time.
Would I watch a similar event every week?
No, probably not.
But, it was good to see the human side of these guys. It was fun seeing them enjoy themselves. It was refreshing not having announcers over-dramatize every shot, as if the fate of the free world depended on a six-foot putt.
Finally, the world needs more Charles Barkley.
LES WINKELER is former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, onTwitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!