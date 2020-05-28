Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A little slice of sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m not sure whether I was starved for sports, or just live entertainment, but last Sunday’s charity golf match between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady was a joy to watch.

The event was a made-for-TV production to raise money for COVID-19 charities.

Was it compelling drama like the Masters or British Open? Nope. Was it competition among the best in the world? Nope.

What it was, was fun.

Granted, part of the enjoyment was watching Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s elite players scuffle through the first seven holes. For the first third of the match, Brady couldn’t keep the ball on the fairway. His approach shots faded right EVERY time.

He kept his composure pretty well, but you could see he was getting angry, desperately trying to figure out what was wrong with his swing.

How bad was he?

Brooks Koepka, one of the best golfers in the world, was watching on television and on about the fourth hole pledged $100,000 if Brady parred a hole on the front nine.