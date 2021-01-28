Sports Column | Les Winkeler: 'A shock to my system'

Beckemeyer, and by extension Clinton County, were lily-white enclaves when I was growing up in the 1960s.

How white was it? I didn’t know a Black person by name until high school.

While aware of racist attitudes surrounding me, I was naïve. Ironically enough, Beckemeyer was something of an outlier from the rest of the German Catholics and Lutheran community. There were Spaniards, Poles, Lithuanians mixed in with the German population, but, make no mistake, in terms of color there was no diversity.

Since the entire population was white, racism seemed theoretical, not real. To my 15-year-old mind, that sanitized the clearly misguided attitudes. That blissful state of denial, dare I say ignorance, existed until the summer of 1973.

After all, the same people who casually dropped the N-word every time they spoke of African Americans were huge fans of Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Bill White and Curt Flood. As an aside, I didn’t learn until many years later the racial indignities these Cardinals greats were forced to endure.

But, by the summer of 1973, I had become exponentially more sophisticated — bear in mind that’s a relative term because the baseline was incredibly low. I was home from college after my first year at Southern Illinois University.