Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Abby Brockmeyer a slam dunk for SIU

If you watch the quietly efficient Abby Brockmeyer play a game of basketball, you might not notice her.

If you watch her play 10 times, you’ll walk away saying, “That girl can play.”

Brockmeyer, a graduate student at Southern Illinois University, hails from Raymond, Illinois. Raymond has a high school, but the school didn’t field a girls basketball team. Thanks to Illinois’ co-op system, Brockmeyer was able to play at nearby Litchfield.

Yet, she caught the eye of SIU coach Cindy Stein. Brockmeyer was part of the 2017 recruiting class.

And, what a find she was for Stein. Brockmeyer has been stuffing the stat sheets since she stepped foot on the SIU campus, albeit in a quiet way.

She will go done in history as one of the greatest all-round players to ever don a Saluki uniform.

Brockmeyer joined SIU’s exclusive 1,000-point club last year in an abbreviated COVID-19 season. She’s now hovering around 1,500 points, holding down seventh place on the all-time scoring list. In the past week she grabbed rebound number 1,000 of her career and will finish second to Dyana Pierre on the all-time rebounding list.

Not surprisingly, Brockmeyer is averaging a double-double this season.

But, it doesn’t stop there.

Brockmeyer is fourth all-time in blocked shots, with an opportunity to move into at least the third spot. She has already cracked the Top 10 list in steams and, as a forward, has amassed nearly 200 assists in her career.

She has stitched together this storybook career without every posting eye-popping numbers.

There is nothing flashy about Brockmeyer’s game. She doesn’t take breathtaking drives to the basket. She’s not likely to pop five treys in a row. The fifth-year senior just has a knack for taking what the game gives her.

She may rattle off 25 points one night, but settle for 10 the next game. Conversely, she’ll likely have double-digit rebounds in both games, block at least one shot, dish out an assist or two and swipe a pass for good measure.

And, she brings that kind of game to the floor every night. Every night.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing of all – she makes it look easy. Although Brockmeyer doesn’t have sprinter’s speed or lightning-like quickness, she packs a lot of athleticism onto her 6-foot-1 frame. It also doesn’t hurt to have an excellent basketball IQ.

When she blocks a shot, it’s likely the result of perfect positioning and exquisite timing. When she gets an assist, it’s likely because she recognizes a double-team and understands a teammate is open. And, somehow, she makes it all look effortless, like it’s just part of the game.

But, don’t let those effortless moments fool you. Brockmeyer comes to play. She epitomizes the words of former St. Louis Blues’ player and coach Brian Sutter, “Hard work is a skill too.”

Brockmeyer didn’t amass 1,000+ rebounds by tracking down errant 3-pointers. The gracefulness with which she plays comes with a side order of grit – particularly when the game is on the line. Brockmeyer has made a career of getting critical rebounds or blocking shots at crunch time.

Finally, her offensive numbers could be even better. She does not get to the free throw line nearly as often as she should. I’ve never seen a Saluki player absorb as much contact as she does without getting to the line.

That’s been happening since her freshman season. That may be another byproduct of Brockmeyer’s innate athleticism, but you’d think at least the audible fouls would be called.

Brockmeyer will make her last home appearance Saturday when the Salukis play Evansville. If you watch the game, don’t judge her performance just by the eye test. Pick up a box score and read every line – that will give you a clue as to how well she played.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

