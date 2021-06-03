Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Academic success is more important

Some of these names will be familiar, others won’t.
Some, you’ll recognize as athletes at Southern Illinois University. Actually, they all are. Some participate in less high-profile sports. But, they all have something else in common.
What is the thread that binds Makenzie Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer, Peyton McAllister, Tom Cleaton, Abigail Desmet, Sierra Forbord, Eden Girloanta, Lucia Endolz Romero, Abigail Young, Justina Lanni, Deven Speed, Emma Baalman, Rachel Maguire, Katie Klug, Trent Brown, Lance Jones, ZeVeyon Furcron, Jacob Garrett, Nic Baker, Stone Labanowitz, Jenny Jansen, Maddy Vermejan, Katelyn Massa and Sarah Harness?
They were all named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-academic teams in their respective sports. And, this is not a complete listing. Baseball and track honorees have yet to be announced.
Although each of them is referred to as a student-athlete, too few of us pay any attention to the first half of that moniker. For far too many sports fans, intercollegiate athletics is solely about wins and losses on the field/court/track.
Yet, in the grand scheme of things, accomplishments in the classroom will play a much more important role in the lives of these young athletes than how many points they scored, their best time in the 100 meters, or how many touchdown passes they threw.
College athletes are presented an outstanding opportunity. They can trade their athletic ability into an education that can help them navigate successfully through the rest of their lives. (Whether or not that is equitable for the athletes is the subject for another column.)
Through the years we’ve heard the sad stories of athletes who failed to take advantage of this opportunity, or university’s that failed to live up to their obligation of guiding their student-athletes successfully through the maze of academia.
Therefore, it’s particularly gratifying to present this lengthy list.
And, this is just a partial list of student-athletes that are having success in the classroom. One of my favorite nights during the men’s basketball season is when all the student-athletes who earned dean’s list honors take the floor during halftime. In most years, there are enough honorees to ring the floor.
Something that drew my attention earlier this spring was the fact that four softball players – Vermejan, Jansen, Massa and Harness – were all named to the academic first team. Earning honorable mention distinction is a solid honor, but having four Salukis make the first team … that’s just incredible.
Incredible, but not surprising.
Coach Kerri Blaylock has a history of recruiting players who truly embody the student-athlete designation. Saluki softball is synonymous with academic success.
Unfortunately, academic success only goes so far when it comes to a coach’s continued employment.
I never thought former Saluki basketball coach Barry Hinson was given his due for the work he did with the men’s basketball program.
When Hinson arrived at SIU, the program was on the verge of academic probation because of low graduation rates and poor grades. Hinson worked diligently to bring former players back to campus to complete their degrees.
He leaned on active players to succeed in the classroom. It took several years, but when he left the program was on solid academic footing.
When Hinson submitted his resignation, I mentioned his commitment to academics as a defense. A significant number of vocal fans viewed my position as heresy. Obviously, a coach has to have success in both arenas, but when it comes to hiring and firing, academic success is certainly shoved into the background.
All the more reason to salute these young men and women for their work in the classroom.
Congratulations for the accomplishments you’ve already made, good luck in future endeavors in the classroom and in life beyond SIU.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.