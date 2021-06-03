Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Academic success is more important

College athletes are presented an outstanding opportunity. They can trade their athletic ability into an education that can help them navigate successfully through the rest of their lives. (Whether or not that is equitable for the athletes is the subject for another column.)

Through the years we’ve heard the sad stories of athletes who failed to take advantage of this opportunity, or university’s that failed to live up to their obligation of guiding their student-athletes successfully through the maze of academia.

Therefore, it’s particularly gratifying to present this lengthy list.

And, this is just a partial list of student-athletes that are having success in the classroom. One of my favorite nights during the men’s basketball season is when all the student-athletes who earned dean’s list honors take the floor during halftime. In most years, there are enough honorees to ring the floor.

Something that drew my attention earlier this spring was the fact that four softball players – Vermejan, Jansen, Massa and Harness – were all named to the academic first team. Earning honorable mention distinction is a solid honor, but having four Salukis make the first team … that’s just incredible.

Incredible, but not surprising.