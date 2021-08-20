Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Adam Wainwright passes along his wisdom

All hail Adam Wainwright.
The soon-to-be-40-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is giving us semi-weekly lessons in the art of pitching.
Wainwright is defying conventional wisdom in a couple ways – No. 1 proving that you can have success as a starting pitcher after age 35; and, No. 2, you don’t have to have triple digit velocity to get out major league hitters.
But, the focus here is really on the second part of that statement. Wainwright is putting the art of pitching on display when he takes the mound.
The numbers nerds tell us that pitchers should give maximum effort on every pitch, to crank up the velocity to 100 miles per hour on every pitch, then try to survive six innings and turn the ball over to the bullpen.
The same people tell us that pitching technicians such as Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine would have no place in the game today – they simply don’t throw hard enough. For the record, those two guys, Hall of Famers of a generation ago, combined for 660 MLB wins.
Going into this week’s action, Wainwright is 11-7 with a 3.27 ERA. Yeah, I know – old-fashioned stats. Yet, those statistics tell us the Cardinals are winning the majority of games Wainwright pitches, and the ERA tells us that scoring four runs when Wainwright is on the hill is likely to result in a victory.
And, for the record his WHIP is 1.063.
How does he do it?
Wainwright has been a master of changing speeds. He might lob a curveball to the plate from 69-73 miles per hour. Then, he’ll bust you on the hands with a fastball that generally ranges from 91-93 mph.
And, he does it with impeccable precision. Going into this week’s action, Wainwright had just 37 walks in nearly 150 innings.
Which brings us to pitch efficiency.
Last week Wainwright used just 88 pitches to throw a complete game. Remember complete games? That used to be a thing.
Eighty-eight pitches? Most of today’s pitchers eat up that many pitches in five innings. This soon-to-be-40-year-old is among the MLB leaders in innings pitched. When Wainwright takes the mound it’s almost like a day off for the Cardinals’ beleaguered bullpen.
I engaged in a pair of Twitter discussions last week, one was praising a minor league starter for going six scoreless innings. The other was lamenting the fact that today’s relief pitchers are struggling with fatigue at this point in the season.
Let’s take a step back for a second.
If starters were more efficient and carried games into the eighth and ninth innings, the seventh, eighth and ninth inning “specialists” wouldn’t have to be used every day. And, this isn’t a macho “Players were tougher in my day” thing, it’s about the economy of pitches. It’s about the art of pitching.
There are 27 outs in a game, a starter should be expected to get more than 18 of them.
The way bullpens are utilized in today’s game, a starter going six innings means that four pitchers – the starter, the seventh, eighth and ninth inning “specialists” will all have to be at the top of their games in order to win a close contest.
Starters going deep into games not only alters that scenario favorably, but saves bullpen arms.
Hopefully, the baseball pendulum will swing back sometime soon. Pitchers will be valued more than throwers. Right now, Wainwright is the poster child for “pitching.”
And, if you can throw 100 mph with precision and change speeds … Cooperstown awaits.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.