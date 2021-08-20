Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Adam Wainwright passes along his wisdom

And, for the record his WHIP is 1.063.

How does he do it?

Wainwright has been a master of changing speeds. He might lob a curveball to the plate from 69-73 miles per hour. Then, he’ll bust you on the hands with a fastball that generally ranges from 91-93 mph.

And, he does it with impeccable precision. Going into this week’s action, Wainwright had just 37 walks in nearly 150 innings.

Which brings us to pitch efficiency.

Last week Wainwright used just 88 pitches to throw a complete game. Remember complete games? That used to be a thing.

Eighty-eight pitches? Most of today’s pitchers eat up that many pitches in five innings. This soon-to-be-40-year-old is among the MLB leaders in innings pitched. When Wainwright takes the mound it’s almost like a day off for the Cardinals’ beleaguered bullpen.

I engaged in a pair of Twitter discussions last week, one was praising a minor league starter for going six scoreless innings. The other was lamenting the fact that today’s relief pitchers are struggling with fatigue at this point in the season.

Let’s take a step back for a second.