Sports Column | Les Winkeler: America needs baseball

My primary wish for 2022 is that the Major League Players Association and owners reach a quick resolution to the labor strife.

America is deeply divided politically. The nation is still struggling with the ravages of COVID-19. We need baseball. The prospect of getting through the summer without the diversion of daily baseball contests … well, I don’t even want to think about it.

Baseball has always been there for America.

During World War II, when hundreds of thousands of American soldiers were killed, baseball was there. During the trying times of the Vietnam War when America was divided in so many ways, baseball was there. During the racial strife of the 1960s, baseball was there.

No, baseball will not cure the things that ail us. A 162-game season will not make Republicans and Democrats magically forget their differences. It won’t cure COVID.

But, don’t sell the game short. Baseball does have a super power – the ability to distract us.

When I was a young man in the 1970s, the nation was deeply divided among generational lines. We didn’t trust anyone over the age of 30. The disagreements, ranged from the legality of sending young men and women into undeclared wars to trivial matters of hair length.

Few households were immune.

I grew up in what I consider to be an idyllic family setting, yet communication was difficult in those years. Yet, the tension would melt away when dad and I listened to the Cardinals on KMOX or watched a game on television.

And, with baseball’s 162-game schedule, the game provided a daily respite, if just for a couple hours. The daily ceasefire made the game seem like hope itself.

In 2022, America needs baseball has much as it needed the game in 1974.

We need to know about Shohei Ohtani throwing seven innings of shutout baseball while hitting a pair of homers for the Angels. America needs to see Harrison Bader making diving catches in center field. St. Louis fans need daily updates on Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina re-writing team history.

At this point, I’m not overly concerned about the terms of the agreement. Any changes negotiated between now and the beginning of spring training will be temporary. The important thing is that camps open in February.

Granted, I don’t want the National League to adopt the designated hitter. That’s fodder for another column, but I see no compelling reason why National and American league rules need to be identical. Plus, statistics show the rule doesn’t have a serious impact on the number of runs scored.

That’s probably an unpopular opinion. Here’s another one – I enjoyed the seven-inning doubleheaders last summer. There is a greater sense of urgency in the seven-inning contests. A two-run deficit in the fifth inning is no cause for alarm in a nine-inning game, but is cause for concern in a seven-inning contest.

The game’s real problems can’t be addressed in financial negotiations.

Despite the protestations of a vocal minority, pace of play is a major problem. There is no reason baseball games should last more than three hours. Again, that is another column.

Baseball, like every other game, evolves. The National Football League is a prime example. Teams are re-learning the importance of being able to run the football and control the clock.

But, at this point, the forest is more important than the trees. We, I, need baseball.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0