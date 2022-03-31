Sports Column | Les Winkeler: An aging Albert Pujols has re-signed with the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday they had re-signed Albert Pujols, igniting celebration among a significant portion of the team’s fan base.

My immediate action was, “Oh my God. How long? How much?”

I was relieved to see the team offered him just $2.5 million for one year. (I’m still amazed how casually most of us talk about a couple million dollars when it’s someone else’s money, but that’s another story.)

Upon seeing those numbers, my reaction was, “Meh.”

My main objection is that the 42-year-old version of Pujols is quite limited. It is only the implementation of the designated hitter rule in the National League that makes this signing possible. Pujols is immobile, both on the bases and in the field.

And, his once-feared bat is a matter of nostalgia.

Splitting time between the Angels and Dodgers last year, Pujols batted .236 with 17 home runs. In today’s baseball world, that’s not as awful as it sounds to my 67-year-old ears.

However, a deeper dive shows some alarming numbers … nearly all that production came against left-handed pitching. Pujols’ at-bats were almost equally divided against right-handed and left-handed pitching.

He had just four extra-base hits in 139 at-bats against right-handed pitching. Pujols batted just .180 with a .233 on base percentage against right-handers and had an OPS of just .500. Yeah, the numbers were much better against lefties, a .336 on-base percentage and .939 OPS.

Unfortunately, only about 25 percent of major league pitchers are left-handed. On the other hand, if, and that is a huge word, Pujols can duplicate those numbers against lefties, the $2.5 million doesn’t sound like a terrible investment.

And, with his physical liabilities, Pujols taking up a roster spot will limit first-year manager Oli Marmol’s flexibility, a situation alleviated somewhat by the implementation of the DH.

I’m sure some will remind me of my effusive praise when the Cardinals signed two other “old-timers” Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina for another year. Both Wainwright and Molina are in their early 40s.

Two things – Wainwright was the Cardinals most effective starter last year. And, Molina remains their best catching option at this point.

Second, barring a Tom Brady episode, this will be the last season for both Wainwright and Molina. Given their current level of production and the fact they have spent their entire major league careers with the Cardinals, both deserved a farewell tour.

But, the bottom line is MLB is a business. Had Wainwright been hacked around last year or if Molina had been helpless at the plate, their signings would have been counterproductive.

Finally, some Cardinals fans are saying today’s youngsters deserve to see Pujols play in a Cardinals’ uniform.

I appreciate the sentimentality, I really do.

However, this isn’t 2006 Albert Pujols. This isn’t even 2016 Albert Pujols. The guy wearing No. 5 will be “The Shell of Albert Pujols.” And, I’m not sure that’s the way I want to remember one of the greatest players ever to wear the Birds on the Bat.

As a kid, I remember watching Willie Mays plays out his career with the New York Mets and Hank Aaron bowing out with the Milwaukee Brewers. Those memories remain bittersweet. Yes, I saw them play, but I didn’t see THE Willie Mays or THE Hank Aaron.

I hope Pujols surprises me.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

