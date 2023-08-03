I read a lot about youth sports these days.

The internet is full of feuding hitting coaches. There are debates concerning the merits of travel ball. Some people claim travel ball is a rip off that exists only to make money for coaches and tournament organizers. Others steadfastly claim the experience is vital for youngsters looking to succeed at the prep and college levels.

The one word I never see bandied about is fun.

I read about how important it is for kids to get in their 100 swings or 500 shots a day. I read about youngsters doing weight training and drills.

The word you rarely see mentioned is fun.

That concerns me.

The games I grew up loving shouldn’t be work. I believe that a lack of fun is affecting our society already and it will only get worse.

When I was a younger man, there were softball and basketball leagues for young adults. When I moved to Southern Illinois in the late 1980s there were softball tournaments virtually every weekend. The demand for softball was so high that Carbondale had leagues based on ability – A, B and C leagues.

Now, try to find a softball league. Good luck.

Most towns also had basketball leagues in the winter.

So what happened?

First, there were undeniable societal changes. Back in the 80s, home computers and streaming television weren’t a thing. Without a doubt, there are more entertainment options today.

But, technology isn’t totally to blame.

Two generations ago, virtually every business in small town America sponsored a Little League team. In my case, we played Babe Ruth ball until we were about sophomores in high school. After that point, the more talented went on to American Legion baseball while the rest of us either dropped out of athletic pursuits or gravitated to softball.

Now, the best, or sometimes most affluent players, are siphoned off by travel ball. Specialization is also a factor as kids play a single sport year round. When that happens, there is a real danger the game becomes a job and the concept of fun becomes secondary.

Perhaps if the games were more fun and less work, kids wouldn’t feel the need to flip their bats and taunt opponents to have fun.

The net result of making sport a work environment, kids drop out of athletics at the age of 10 or 12, before they have a chance to develop the skillset that can kindle a real love of the game.

I was fortunate to have grown up in an era where we played sports well into our adult lives. I played softball until I was 48. Most of my friends played until they were at least 35.

Playing softball and basketball as an adult was a great, and mostly healthy, diversion for jobs, financial problems and other issues in our lives.

Finally, kids dropping out of sports at an early age is also showing up in today’s youth sports.

Fans in the stands seem to have less of a grasp on the rules and nuances of the games than parents of my generation did. The primary reason, many of today’s parents don’t have the onfield experience because they didn’t play beyond their early teen years.

It’s a rite of passage for older generations to be critical of society, I get that. And, it’s impossible to put the toothpaste back in the tube, but the world would be better served if we took sports a bit less seriously.

Kids, especially at the entry level, need to be shown the games are fun.