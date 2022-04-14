Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball cards' worth weighed in memories, not money

Selling my baseball cards for beer money when I was in college is one of my great regrets.

First, that speaks to what an incredibly charmed life I’ve led. Second, it tells you that I accepted a low-ball price.

Baseball card collecting was just coming on as an accepted hobby in the mid-1970s. Cards were for kids. No one at the time really took the hobby seriously. And, by the time a friend offered to buy my cards I figured, “Why not?”

By then I was 19-20 years old. The cards were relegated to a corner of my bedroom closet. And, I probably hadn’t looked at them for several years.

They were all tossed together willy-nilly in a grocery box. And, when I was offered $15 for the lot, it seemed like a great deal.

What an idiot!

To be honest, I was never a serious collector in the sense of trying to get every card in offered by Topps every year. Actually, I’m not even sure Donruss or Fleer were in the baseball business at that time.

Mine was a working collection. The cards came from three sources. The vast majority were Topps cards, some I got from an older cousin, but most were bought a pack at a time. Buying a half-dozen packs of cards was pretty close to Christmas in my young mind.

The others came from the back of Post cereal or Jello boxes. I ate corn flakes nearly every morning during the summer although I never really had a taste for them. And, does anyone still eat Jello?

But, there were several years where my life revolved around my collection … at least during the summer months.

My goal was to have a care of every player active in the Major Leagues at a given time. If that year was 1967, I didn’t care if my Roger Maris card was from 1961. I just wanted a Roger Maris card.

My cards weren’t separated by year, nor were they in numerical order. They were separated by teams.

I even created my own filing system for storage using an old shoe box. A cardboard partition was stapled down the middle of the box, separating the National from the American leagues. Then cross partitions were added for the 10 teams in each league.

And, at least once a week I would study the transactions in the St. Louis Globe-Democrat to move the cards of any player that had been traded. And, frequently, I’d have to go to my “minor league box” if AAA players were added to the roster.

I was so meticulous about it if I did something to anger my younger brothers, their ultimate act of revenge would be to empty my box on the floor and mix up the cards. Getting all the players in the right place again was an hours-long project.

And, in retrospect, what I really miss is the time spent just looking at the cards, studying the statistics on the back, or reading the little factoids.

Some of the cards in that collection would probably be worth a few bucks today. I don’t really care about that. I’m sad about the history, the names that have been lost to me.

There was something satisfying about being so well informed that you could cite statistics on players like Lou Klimchock, Howie Bedell, Jesus McFarlane or Sammy Drake. If you haven’t heard of any of these guys, don’t feel bad. I can’t believe I pulled some of those names out of the recesses of my memory.

However, that should give you a clue as to how much time I actually spent studying those cards.

I’d like to have a day with them right now.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

