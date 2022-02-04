Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball Hall of Fame snubs are sad

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

What Hall of Fame?

What if the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubbed the Beatles and the Rolling Stones?

Consider a western movie Hall of Fame without John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart. Could there be a stand-up comedy Hall of Fame without Richard Pryor or Robin Williams?

What if the Country Music Hall of Fame considered Hank Williams and Johnny Cash too scandalous to be members?

All these institutions would be considered jokes.

That’s why the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s continued exclusion of Barry Bonds and Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time home run and hits leaders, is at once laughable and sad.

But, but, the steroids and the gambling you say …

The HOF ain’t a collection of choir boys. It’s a shrine to the guys who were at the zenith of baseball’s elite. To continue to ignore the accomplishments of Bonds and Rose, neither of whom I particularly care for personally is a joke.

Yes, their accomplishments are noted at Cooperstown, but they aren’t enshrined. That is an injustice.

Settle down

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Southern Illinois University basketball team.

After winning a couple conference games in a row on the road, the Salukis lost four straight, and didn’t play particularly well on a couple of occasions.

Totally predictable, in fact probably right on cue, there were some Twitter rumblings about the coaching staff.

For heaven’s sake people, get a grip.

The current staff is midway through its third season. Bryan Mullins and company are only two recruiting classes into the process.

SIU is a mid-major. It isn’t Kansas, Kentucky or Duke. McDonald’s All-Americans aren’t lining up to accept scholarships to SIU. Yes, quick turnarounds at mid-major schools happen occasionally, but more often than not, it’s a process.

Deal with it.

While we’re on the subject

Not all missteps on the basketball floor, football field, soccer pitch or volleyball court are the result of poor coaching.

Yet, in today’s fevered environment, the coaches always have to take the fall.

There were many times I sat in post-game press conferences and gagged when coaches fell on the sword. “This one’s on me,” they’d say piously.

Baloney.

The best designed plays go nowhere if the players don’t execute or make bad decisions. Yet, if a coach points that out fans and some media members complain, “He’s throwing the players under the bus.”

Baloney.

I’m not suggesting coaches use players for a scapegoat. I’m not saying coaches should go out of their way to put the blame on players. But, if a coach is asked directly about a specific play, and it’s obvious to everyone watching the game that a player messed up, just say it. Don’t belabor it. Don’t dwell on it. Just state the obvious and move on.

Super Bowl

If Stan Kroenke’s Rams win there is no justice in the world.

Major League Baseball

Why doesn’t the commissioner’s office direct every franchise to make all of its games are readily available to all fans at a reasonable cost. I’m paying over $100 per month to a specific carrier for no other reason than to be able to watch the Cardinals and Blues on television.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

