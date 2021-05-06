Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball is becoming a drag

The pace of play in baseball is awful.
Some people will argue the point, saying if you really love baseball the length of the game is irrelevant. My answer to them is -- “Baloney.”
I love to read books. I love to watch movies.
In both books and movies, editing is a key element. I’ve struggled to get through books because the author provided extraneous or repetitive information. I’ve sat through movies that would have been vastly improved if 30 minutes of special effects had been left on the cutting room floor.
The secret to great entertainment — keep the story moving.
And, despite claims to the contrary, baseball knows pace of play is an issue. The game has enacted ineffective rules to speed up the game. The most noteworthy is that managers can’t change pitchers on consecutive batters. Each pitcher must face at least three hitters.
It’s a stupid rule. And, it doesn’t work. The rule was instituted in the pandemic-shortened season last year when games were, on average, seven minutes longer than the previous year.
The problem is, we’re all over-thinking this.
As Jim Bouton notes in “Ball Four,” baseball isn’t a complicated game -- “It’s a round bat, but you have to hit it square.” However, the whole exit velocity and launch angle thing is another column.
The secret to snappily played baseball game is simple –- strikes.
Pitchers have to throw them. Umpires have to call them. It really isn’t much more complicated than that.
In the last 10 days the Cardinals have played three games that lasted about 2.5 hours. In those games, starters Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez pitched into at least the eighth inning. The length of the outings is only relevant in that it points out their efficiency of effort.
They attacked hitters. They consistently got ahead in the count. They were consistently around the strike zone. Hitters had to be aggressive at the plate. At the same time, the umpires called solid strike zones. They didn’t necessarily expand the zone, nor did they shrink it. A lot of borderline pitches were called strikes.
As a result, more balls were put in play, and they were put in play early in the count. The game is so much more fun to watch when the ball is actually in play.
One of the best baseball games I ever covered was a high school sectional game pitting Marion vs. Waterloo. I don’t even remember who won, but the final score was 5-3.
What I do remember is both pitchers pounding the strike zone. Again, the plate umpire called borderline pitches strikes. By the second inning, hitters realized they were going to be called out on strikes if they didn’t get the bat off their shoulders.
The result was a snappy, well-played game with lots of action.
The seven-inning contest was played in 73 minutes — about the time it takes to play three innings at the major league level today.
In the 1960s, we’d see pitching matchups like Gibson vs. Marichal. Games were commonly played in two hours, sometimes 90 minutes.
Because of television, and the allotted commercial time between each half inning, we’ll never return to the 90-minute game. However, there is no reason the 2.5 hour game has to be an anomaly.
Throw/call strikes. Isn’t that the goal of the game anyway?
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.