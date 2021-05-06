Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball is becoming a drag

The secret to snappily played baseball game is simple –- strikes.

Pitchers have to throw them. Umpires have to call them. It really isn’t much more complicated than that.

In the last 10 days the Cardinals have played three games that lasted about 2.5 hours. In those games, starters Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez pitched into at least the eighth inning. The length of the outings is only relevant in that it points out their efficiency of effort.

They attacked hitters. They consistently got ahead in the count. They were consistently around the strike zone. Hitters had to be aggressive at the plate. At the same time, the umpires called solid strike zones. They didn’t necessarily expand the zone, nor did they shrink it. A lot of borderline pitches were called strikes.

As a result, more balls were put in play, and they were put in play early in the count. The game is so much more fun to watch when the ball is actually in play.

One of the best baseball games I ever covered was a high school sectional game pitting Marion vs. Waterloo. I don’t even remember who won, but the final score was 5-3.