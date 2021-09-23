Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball, like life, is an emotional rollercoaster

With apologies to Danny Rojas, the effervescent soccer player on Ted Lasso’s fictional Richmond “football” team, it is baseball, not soccer, that is life.

There is nothing quite like the stretch run of a baseball season.

It is exhilarating. It is exasperating. It is an emotional roller coaster than can send you soaring to great heights on day, then sink you into a catatonic depression the next day.

Baseball, like life, is unrelenting. It doesn’t matter how great or awful your day/game was today, there is another day/game tomorrow. A pennant race, like any crisis you face in your daily life, simply can’t be ignored.

The reality of life/baseball greets you every day.

For an example, I watched last Sunday’s Cardinals’ 8-7 win over San Diego. The Cardinals led by five runs after the first inning. It should have been a stress-free game, yet, three hours later I found myself at the edge of the couch wondering if Giovanny Gallegos could nail down the win with a solid ninth inning performance.

Hey, how many times have you felt great after a hearty breakfast, only to have fate turn your day into a harrowing experience?

When Gallegos retired the final hitter, there was a cleansing exhale. It felt as if a major weight had been lifted from the collective shoulders of Cardinals’ fans. There was a moment of brief elation, the sheer joy that the events of the day had left you in a better place.

However, that celebratory mood is fleeting.

There is another game tomorrow. That game is just as critical. You cannot afford to take your foot off the metaphorical pedal.

The final games of the baseball season can be likened to finals week.

It feels great to walk out of the classroom knowing you did well on today’s test. As you turn in the test, there is a sense of satisfaction, a moment of accomplishment, almost serenity.

By the time you reach the sidewalk there is that awful realization – there is another test tomorrow. In the grand scheme of things, today’s success will be minimized if I’m not on the top of my game tomorrow.

Getting a degree is like a baseball season, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Yet, the end goal seems to get more daunting when you are taking those final, fateful steps.

Yet, it is that daily agony, linked inextricably to pure joy, that make the experience worthwhile, whether it’s a Tyler O’Neill home run in the eighth, a perfect Dylan Carlson throw to second to thwart a double attempt or a Nolan Arenado bare hand pick and throw to first.

Those individual plays that would be noteworthy in June, July and August are magnified with a thousand spotlights in late September. Each of those plays are as exciting as the doctor looking at your test results and saying, “Surgery won’t be necessary.”

Several Cardinals’ fans have stated in the past week that the Cardinals are fun to watch again. That literally translates to “they’re winning.” As a baseball/Cardinals fanatic, I have enjoyed watching this team play all year.

Yes, their inconsistency has made them incredibly frustrating at times. But, the shortcomings were never due to lack of effort.

So, yeah, seeing more wins has been rewarding because, well, that’s life.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

