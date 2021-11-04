Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball, you have changed

Dear Baseball,

We’ve got a problem.

You see, I still love you, but you’ve changed.

You used to be exciting … mentally challenging. That’s not the case anymore. Every day, er, game, is essentially the same.

It doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you should be better than ever. Your most enthusiastic supporters are correct about one thing, generally speaking, today’s players are bigger, stronger and faster.

Unfortunately, it takes more than sheer physical ability to play this game. Baseball, at its best, melds that athleticism with nuance, highly-refined skills and a dash of daring. This weird alchemy produces a game that is as fascinating as it is beautiful.

I’m going to be blunt about this – you've become boring.

How bad is it?

I can’t make myself watch an entire World Series game. True, I don’t have a dog in the fight. I really didn’t care whether Atlanta or Houston were crowned world champs. And, I certainly couldn’t maintain interest for 3.5 to 4 hours.

What happened to you?

A 3-2 game should easily be played in 2.5 hours.

Don’t tell anyone I said this, I’m ashamed of it, but, I’ll watch the first three innings, then watch 2-3 Two and A Half Men or Big Bang Theory re-runs, then come back to watch the last couple innings.

Why not?

What will I have missed – lots of pitches in the dirt, bunches of swings and misses at sliders in the dirt and guys standing around on base.

You used to be so dynamic. Guys would get to first base. They’d steal bases. The manager would call for a hit and run. Now, the game grinds to a standstill because we have to wait for someone to hit the ball out of the yard.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. Don’t even send your legions of mathematicians with their spreadsheets to show me that today’s approach is the most efficient way to score runs. Heck, they might even be right, but no one watches math for entertainment.

I want math wizards to manage my portfolio, not my baseball games.

Sure, Albert Einstein was brilliant, one of the great minds in history, but no one wants to watch him balance his checkbook. It’s tedious.

You’re stuck in this all or nothing approach.

Jack McKeon, you remember him, he knows a little about you. He won 1,051 major league games. He managed the 2003 Florida Marlins to a World Series title. He knows what ails you.

In a recent interview he said that baseball used to be played to score a run or two in five innings. Now, the game is played to score five runs in one inning.

The point being, good baseball teams will cash in on every opportunity to score a run, take what the game gives you and don’t be greedy. By the end of the game, the score will end up being about the same.

Oh, and another thing, utilize the amazing physical talents of today’s players.

If a team leaves a third of the field undefended, hit the ball there. It’s kind of funny, supporters of the current style of play say, “That’s easier said then done.” Sure is, I could never do it. But, in the next breath they expect the same player to hit a 98-mph fastball 450 feet.

That’s illogical.

Oh, and pitchers, if you get two strikes on a hitter, it’s not required that the next three pitches be 18 inches out of the strike zone. Go get them. The non-competitive pitches add nothing to the game. It’s like relying on special effects to carry a movie when the story stinks.

Finally, you have to convince those mathematicians that defense is a vital part of the game. A player’s worth can’t be judged solely on his OPS. Remember, a well-rounded person is much more interesting than someone single-minded.

I hope you’ll take these words to heart.

I don’t want to leave you, but a lot of people already have. The early television ratings show only last year’s series had fewer viewers. The status quo is unacceptable.

You can do better.

Thanks,

Les

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

