Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Blaylock earning legend status

When one thinks about legends, the words “Once upon a time” come to mind.

In the sporting world, the word legend conjures up memories of improbable acrobatic layups by Michael Jordan or Julius Erving, dramatic postseason home runs by Reggie Jackson, Joe Montana touchdown passes and dramatic game-winning goals by Wayne Gretzky.

Narrowing the focus a bit, Southern Illinois has had its share of legendary performers – Walt Frazier, Carl Mauck, Bart Scott, Steve Finley, Mike Glenn, Joe C. Meriweather and Jim Hart come to mind.

Then, there are the coaching legends – William McAndrew, Abe Martin, Itchy Jones, Kay Brechtelsbauer, Cindy Scott, Connie-Price Smith, Jerry Kill, Don DeNoon and Charlotte West. Although most of us are too young to have seen all these coaches in action, their names are familiar – facilities on campus have been named after them.

There is another legend to add to that list. There is no “Once upon a time” attached to her name. In fact, she’s still looking to the future – not at what facility will one day bear her name, but how to win the next game.

A person’s resume has to be pretty impressive to earn legendary status while still active, but Kerri Blaylock fits the bill.