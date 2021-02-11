Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Brady has a knack for winning the big game

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:
Tom Brady: OK, so who really believed the Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to win the Super Bowl?
Sure, the Chiefs have the amazing Patrick Mahomes and the quicksilver Tyreek Hill, but Tampa Bay had Tom Brady.
Tom Brady is to Super Bowls what John Wayne is to westerns. Tom Brady is to Super Bowls what Dave Chapelle is to comedy. Tom Brady is to Super Bowls what William Shakespeare is to playwrights.
It’s not that I’m a Brady fan — I’m not. I was rooting for the Chiefs Sunday night.
But, love him or hate him, Brady has the knack for winning the big game. And, it’s not that he was particularly impressive Sunday night. But, he made enough plays to give the Bucs a comfortable cushion.
Conversely, Brady is not the reason Tampa Bay won the game.
I’d present the game back to Tampa’s front seven. The Bucs put incredible pressure on Mahomes throughout the game. The Flash would have struggled to avoid the Tampa Bay pass rush.
When Mahomes was able to get off a pass he was on the run, usually throwing off the wrong foot or being forced to use an unconventional arm angle.
If Brady stays healthy, I’ll make the Bucs the favorite in Super Bowl LII.
Hoops strategy: I’ve found myself questioning conventional basketball wisdom recently when it comes to running offense while protecting a small lead late in the game.
Generally speaking, coaches with a 4-6 point lead will milk every second off the clock in each possession. I get it after the final media timeout — when you’ve got the lead, the clock is as big a concern as the scoreboard.
However, if you’re nursing a four-point lead with three minutes to play, it’s probably going to take a few more buckets to nail down the W. Yet, coaches are content to allow the point guard to dribble the shot clock down to six or eight seconds before attacking the basket.
Too often, at least for my tastes, that results in either a shot-clock violation or a desperation shot. Granted, you’ve run 30 seconds off the clock, but the possession was essentially empty.
My question, why not get into your offense with about 15 seconds on the clock? You give yourself a better chance for an uncontested look, and, if nothing else, you’re forcing your opponents to expend a lot more energy on the defensive end.
Discuss …
Cardinals fans: With the recent trade that puts Nolan Arenado in a Cardinals uniform, long-suffering (I use the term sarcastically) have suddenly doused the flames under the tar pots and quit plucking chickens. John Mozeliak, has gone from goat (not to be confused with GOAT) to toast of the town.
Some joyous fans are already making plans for the 2021 World Series.
Yeah, Arenado makes the team better offensively and defensively. Hopefully, for no other reason than diminishing Matt Carpenter’s role, but let’s keep a little perspective. The season is long. The postseason tournament consists of several short series.
There are a lot of things that can happen.
On the other hand, the Arenado trade has the potential to be the best acquisition the Cardinals have made since Scott Rolen, coincidentally another third baseman.
St. Louis Blues: The Blues have won their fair share of games early this season. Actually, the record is probably better than it should be given the team’s uneven play.
On the other hand, it’s just been a joy to watch hockey again. I think the absence of Blues hockey was the toughest sports-related effect of the pandemic for me.
Skate, boys, skate.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.