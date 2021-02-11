Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Brady has a knack for winning the big game

Hoops strategy: I’ve found myself questioning conventional basketball wisdom recently when it comes to running offense while protecting a small lead late in the game.

Generally speaking, coaches with a 4-6 point lead will milk every second off the clock in each possession. I get it after the final media timeout — when you’ve got the lead, the clock is as big a concern as the scoreboard.

However, if you’re nursing a four-point lead with three minutes to play, it’s probably going to take a few more buckets to nail down the W. Yet, coaches are content to allow the point guard to dribble the shot clock down to six or eight seconds before attacking the basket.

Too often, at least for my tastes, that results in either a shot-clock violation or a desperation shot. Granted, you’ve run 30 seconds off the clock, but the possession was essentially empty.

My question, why not get into your offense with about 15 seconds on the clock? You give yourself a better chance for an uncontested look, and, if nothing else, you’re forcing your opponents to expend a lot more energy on the defensive end.

Discuss …